Venerdì 28 Marzo 2025
Nice Basilica attack, anti-terrorism prosecutor's office requests life imprisonment without parole

26 febbraio 2025 | 15.47
Redazione Adnkronos
Accusing the defendant of "unbearable cruelty", the French national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office requested life imprisonment without parole for Brahim Aouissaoui, the 25-year-old Tunisian accused of murdering three people on October 29, 2020 in the Basilica of Nice, the maximum sentence. The two attorney generals of the Prosecutor's Office cited the "unwavering determination to strike France," and "the unchanged dangerousness" of the accused "enclosed in his totalitarian fanaticism." On Monday, after over two weeks of trial, the young man admitted for the first time that he had killed with a kitchen knife the parishioner Nadine Devillers, 60, the sacristan Vincent Loquès, 54, and Simone Barreto Silva, 44. Between 60 and 70 stab wounds were inflicted on the bodies of the victims in about ten minutes inside the Basilica of Notre-Dame, recalls Le Figaro.

