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Supreme Court blocks halt to 37 NGOs in Gaza, activities only partial

27 febbraio 2026 | 19.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The Israeli Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the ban imposed on 37 humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Oxfam, which will therefore be able to continue operating, albeit with strong limitations.

CTA

The measure had been decided by the Israeli authorities after the revocation of licenses to NGOs for non-compliance with new registration rules, which also require the transmission of personal data of all employees. NGOs had been ordered to cease activities by Sunday.

A Supreme Court judge accepted an urgent appeal filed by MSF and other organizations, issuing a preliminary injunction pending the hearing on the contested law. MSF called it a positive decision but clarified that operations remain severely limited. All international staff have already left Gaza and are unlikely to return.

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Corte Suprema israeliana ONG Striscia di Gaza
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