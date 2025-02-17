circle x black
Lunedì 17 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 15:30
Ukraine, Sweden does not rule out sending troops for peacekeeping

17 febbraio 2025 | 09.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Sweden does not rule out sending its own troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping. This was stated by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard speaking on P1 Morgon. First, she stressed, it is necessary to negotiate ''a just and sustainable peace''. Then, ensure that it is maintained, Malmer Stenergard said.

The words of the Swedish Foreign Minister come after Great Britain said it was ready to send its own troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping.

''We must first negotiate a just and sustainable peace that respects international law, that respects Ukraine and that ensures, above all, that Russia cannot simply withdraw and build a new force and attack Ukraine or another country within a few years'', Malmer Stenergard said. ''Once we have achieved this peace, we need to maintain it and our government does not rule out anything'', she added.

