Chongming Hosts Elite Women's Cycling Race

SHANGHAI, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Tour of Chongming Island, part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, has kicked off on Shanghai's world-class ecological island, bringing together elite cyclists, amateur riders, and fans for a three-day celebration of sport, sustainability, and local culture.

Co-hosted by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), China's General Administration of Sport, and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the race is organized by the Chinese Cycling Association, the Shanghai Administration of Sports, and the Chongming District People's Government.

As the only multi-day women's WorldTour road race in China, it ranks alongside cycling's most iconic events, including the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta a España. This year, 108 elite riders from 18 teams - five WorldTour squads, two professional teams, and 11 continental squads - are competing across the island's scenic roads.

Racing Through Shanghai's Eco Paradise

The 2025 route spans across Chongming, weaving through wetlands, farmlands, and coastal reserves. Riders are not only chasing victory but will also take in the island's rural charm, ecological vitality, and cultural richness - a living showcase of Chongming's growing reputation as a world-class eco-island.

The first stage on Tuesday (October 14), the Chongxi Stage, covered 108.6 kilometers, starting from Chongming New City Park and passing landmarks such as the Xisha Pearl Lake Scenic Area and Guangming Tianyuan. The stage featured one climb and two sprint points, testing riders' endurance and strategy.

Stage Two, on Wednesday, runs east for 128.6km through Changxing Island Country Park and across the Yangtze River Bridge, before the race concludes on Thursday with a 111.4km city circuit in central Chongming, promising high-speed finishes and enthusiastic crowds.

"Since organizing the National Road Cycling Elite Race in 2003, Chongming has maintained a cherished connection with the sport," Lu Chenfei, acting director of Chongming District said. "Cycling's charm and joy shine brightly on this world-class eco-island, which has become a vibrant symbol of Chongming's image."

From Elite Racing to Public Participation

Beyond the professional competition, a lineup of events come alongside the WorldTour race, including the Yangtze River Delta Road Cycling Elite Race and the Trek100 Chongming Island Open, as well as interactive activities such as online challenges and a "Ride and Travel" short video campaign, to emphasize community involvement.

The Trek100 Open on Sunday, attracted nearly 1,500 amateurs to tackle the same 108.6km professional route.

As one of the world's most influential charity rides, Trek100 has attracted over half a million participants globally since 1990, supporting charitable programs for 36 years. And it has expanded from Shanghai to Beijing, Hangzhou, Dalian, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangdong, and Tangshan after its debut in China in 2016.

A Carnival of Cycling and Culture

Meanwhile, Chongming New City Park's north plaza has been transformed into a vibrant Cycling Carnival, blending music, art, and movement. The festival opened on Sunday with live performances, drone shows, and a creative market featuring local delicacies, boutique coffee, and handmade crafts.

The centerpiece was the Costume Ride Show, a showcase of athleticism and creativity. Riders donned in different clothes revealed the charm of local heritage, flower culture and animation characters.

Nighttime drone displays added an ethereal touch, projecting glowing images of wetlands, migratory birds, and finless porpoises to symbolize Chongming's pristine ecology.

"Eco + Sports": A Vision in Motion

Chongming aims beyond hosting top-tier races and utilizes its natural landscapes to promote sustainable recreation and green tourism, shaping an "eco + sports" development model.

The island's sporting portfolio continues to expand. Chongming will host the 2026 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in October 2026, integrating track and road cycling in the future.

In addition, next year Chongming will welcome the Golf China Open, while traditional events such as the triathlon are set to return.

