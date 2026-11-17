Pioneering philosopher explores fundamental questions of consciousness and ethics

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Berggruen Institute today named distinguished philosopher Thomas Nagel as 2026 Laureate of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture. The $1 million award is given annually to an individual whose ideas have profoundly shaped human self-understanding and advancement in a rapidly changing world.

Nagel has made long-lasting contributions to ethics, legal and political theory, metaphysics, and philosophy of mind. He has deepened humanity's understanding of existence, altruism, equality, and justice. Perhaps best known for his essay "What Is It Like to Be a Bat?," Nagel is routinely referenced in philosophy, psychology, neuroscience, and AI.

"Nagel's work has set the agenda for both the philosophy and the science of consciousness over the last fifty years. It has become all the more relevant in the 2020s where questions about consciousness in nonhuman animals and AI systems have been central. Nagel's ideas force all of us to reflect on the relationship between subjective and objective, and his insights give us tools to think about these questions more clearly and more deeply," said David Chalmers, University Professor of Philosophy and Neural Science at New York University (NYU).

Nagel studied philosophy at Cornell (BA 1958), Oxford (B. Phil. 1960), and Harvard (PhD 1963). He taught at the University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University, and NYU. He retired from NYU in 2013 as University Professor Emeritus.

"Thomas Nagel asks: 'What is it like to be [me]?' 'Who am I, what am I, and what is the nature of my consciousness?' For Vedic thinkers, in present-day society, and possibly forfuture AIs, these enduring questions are central to subjectivity and human inquiry," remarked Nicolas Berggruen, Chairman and Founder of the Berggruen Institute. "The Institute ispleased to recognize Thomas Nagel for his interrogation of the human experience and for expanding consciousness and our capacity to understand ourselves."

Nagel was selected for the Berggruen Prize from hundreds of nominees, including some of the world's most renowned thinkers in philosophy, economics, physics, and the arts. The tenth winner of the Prize, he joins an esteemed cohort of laureates including Michael Sandel (2025), Patricia Hill Collins (2023), Kojin Karatani (2022), Peter Singer (2021), Paul Farmer (2020), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2019), Martha C. Nussbaum (2018), Onora O'Neill (2017), and Charles Taylor (2016). Nagel will receive the award at a celebration next spring in New York.

Contact:Send/ReceiveElisabeth Froodelisabeth@sendreceive.eu

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