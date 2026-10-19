10,000 Protein Designs, One Wet Lab: Poreva Open Launches First Challenges

Five protein design challenges. Standardized wet-lab validation. Open experimental data. Registration opens October 19.

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A promising protein design is only the beginning. The real test comes in the lab.

MegaRobo Technologies, a technology company building "Intelligence Infrastructure for the Physical World", launched Poreva Open, a new global AI protein design competition challenging teams worldwide to put AI-generated designs to the test. More than 10,000 designs will undergo standardized wet-lab experiments, helping build a shared, experimentally grounded benchmark for AI-driven protein design.

The goal is to move beyond predictions and bring AI-designed proteins closer to real-world scientific applications.

Poreva Open today announced the first three challenges, with registration opening on October 19. The competition is supported by Tencent Cloud, Twist Bioscience, Galatek, Vazyme, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Digital Technology, Future Capital and Innoangel Fund, among others.

One Experimental Standard, Open to All Approaches

Poreva Open is now open to teams from academic institutions, research organizations, university laboratories, biotech and AI companies worldwide. Participants are free to use any models, algorithms or design methods.

All submissions will undergo standardized, double-blind experimental evaluation at MegaRobo's Megalaxy Lab. Results and experimental data, including data on unsuccessful designs, will be made publicly available after the competition, subject to intellectual property and compliance requirements.

Five Challenges, Real Experimental Results

Poreva Open's inaugural competition features five challenges, with experimental validation spanning a range of metrics, including binding affinity, thermal stability, cross-species reactivity, pH selectivity, nonspecific binding and cellular function.

The first three challenges focus on EGFR, TNF-α and GLP-1R, with two additional challenges to be announced in the second round. Selected candidate molecules may advance to further testing in biological models, including organoids.

Prizes and Key Dates

Poreva Open is offering a total of US$250,000 in cash prizes (RMB 1.7 million). Megalaxy Lab will provide an additional US$150,000 (RMB 1 million) in wet-lab validation credits at no cost to participants. Top 10 participants may also have opportunities to secure up to US$1.5 million in potential investment.

Learn more and register:https://porevaopen.megalaxylab.com/

Poreva Open — Proof, not promises.

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