"10x10": Off-White™ Icons Reimagined; 10 trailblazing global Creatives reshape 10 Off-White™ icons

MILAN, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-White™ is pleased to announce 10x10: Off-White™ Icons Reimagined. This new, provocative project presents the 10 most recognizable icons from the Off-White™ archives as blank canvases, newly reimagined by 10 trailblazing global creatives.

The project is not an homage to the past. Rather, it's a continuation of the Off-White™ revolution, rooted in a mindset that constantly asks,"What's the hack?" This challenge is central to the "Question Everything" philosophy that defines Off-White™ as an open-source platform and incubator of ideas, cross-pollinating fashion, design, music, and architecture to shape a new cultural playbook. 10x10 stays true to this vision by continuing to push the playbook forward, discovering the next hack through new voices, fresh points of view, and diverse communities.

From musicians Kid Cudi and A$AP Nast to designers Ava Nirui, Yuta Hosokawa, Raul Lopez, and Guillermo Andrade to multidisciplinary creatives, Renell Medrano, Veneda Carter, Stéphane Ashpool, and Bafic, every 10x10 creator had an existing relationship with the brand. They had knowledge of and respect for Off-White™ codes but also, critically, all brought a strong point of view, rooted in courage and fearlessness. Each was committed to following their personal vision, hacking the system, and taking their designated icon into the future by always questioning everything.

Starting from May 2026 through April 2027, a global series of events will take place around the world to celebrate the "10x10" project and unveil the exclusive products created by the collective.

"T-SHIRTS" by Ava Nirui. New York City-based, Australian creative director, Ava brings her signature gender-agnostic viewpoint and '90s youth culture nostalgia to the everyday Off-White™ uniform, celebrating how it can represent, grow, and nurture a global community.

"BAGS" by Raul Lopez. Founder and designer of LUAR, Raul weaves the philosophies of New York City and the Dominican Republic that he explores in his fashion brand's boundary-breaking designs into the Off-White™ Jitney bag, showcasing how the past informs the future.

"WOMENSWEAR" by Veneda Carter. Copenhagen-born, Los Angeles-based stylist, designer, and model, Veneda's experimental expression reconceptualizes the salient Off-White™ "METEOR" motif as a visual calling card.

"SNEAKERS" by Scott Mescudi. American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, actor, and fashion designer Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi (a.k.a., Kid Cudi) returns the 2021 shoe to its sport codes at the same time he proposes product as platform, product as art, and product as a blank canvas for expression - all rooted in the foundational concept of freedom.

"VARSITY" by Stéphane Ashpool. Designer and creator of the unorthodox Parisian fashion label and retailer Pigalle, Stéphane had a longstanding, deep relationship with Virgil, which he expresses on the Varsity jacket, nodding to both Off-White™ heritage motifs and his own willingness to play.

"HOODIES" by Yuta Hosokawa. Japanese designer Yuta's creations span the upcycling brand READYMADE and SAINT MXXXXXX (also known as SAINT MICHAEL), both known for their unorthodox approaches — an essence he translates to reconceptualizing the hoodie as a powerful tool of communication.

"DENIM" by Guillermo Andrade. The mastermind behind the cult Los Angeles streetwear label 424, Guillermo pairs his deep design expertise with the concept of Virgil as muse, as the Off-White™ founder was both an incredible friend to and creative catalyst for him.

"EYEWEAR" by Renell Medrano. New York City-based photographer and director, as well as founder of the creative community Ice Studios, Renell applies her distinct perspective to a new eyewear, reinterpreting Off-White™ aesthetic through her own creative lens.

"FINE PRINT" by Bafic. A London-based photographer, director and multi-disciplinary artist who works across film, photography, and digital media, Bafic employs his signature convention-challenging visual structures to evolve trademark Off-White™ language, approaching his creation as a visual diary that accumulate like pages over time, resulting in a trace of process rather than a final image.

"OBJECTS" by A$AP Nast. Multi-hyphenate member of iconic hip-hop collective A$AP Mob, Tariq Amar Devega (a.k.a. A$AP Nast) pays homage to Virgil his ability to bend time and be everywhere at once, a creative force defined by constant connection and generosity.

About Oﬀ-White c/o Virgil Abloh™

Established in 2013, Oﬀ-White™ is defining the grey area between black and white as a color. Under the brand name, seasonal men's and women's clothing collections, objects, furniture, and publications articulate a current cultural vision. Collections are embedded in a recurrent backstory, with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy, the label harnesses the country's history and craftsmanship, yet oﬀers a global perspective on design and trends. Guided by a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn with the artistic expression of high-fashion, the late creative director and designer Virgil Abloh explored concepts in the realm of youth culture in the contemporary context.

About BLUESTAR ALLIANCE, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi, Bluestar Alliance is a global brand management leader, overseeing a portfolio of premium fashion and lifestyle brands generating more than $13 billion in global retail sales. Bluestar Alliance is recognized for transforming iconic consumer names into dynamic, best-in-class lifestyle brands with worldwide reach. Its portfolio includes Oﬀ-White™, Palm Angels®, Dickies®, Scotch & Soda®, Hurley®, Justice®, Bebe®, Elie Tahari®, Limited Too®, Brookstone®, and more - each re-energized through creative vision, strategic partnerships, and a deep understanding of global markets. With more than 600 licensees and a growing network of over 500 branded retail stores across North America, Europe, Australia, South America, India, Asia, the Middle East, and the United Arab Emirates, Bluestar Alliance continues to expand its global presence - most notably through the Bluestar Luxury Group, focused on building the next generation of luxury and lifestyle brands. Bluestar Alliance stands at the intersection of innovation, influence, and brand authority, shaping the future of how consumers experience brands around the world.

Contact: Sarah Rosen, srosen@bluestarall.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943389/Bluestar_Alliance__Off_White__logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943390/Bluestar_Alliance__10x10_Off_White_Icons_Reimagined.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/10x10-off-white-icons-reimagined-10-trailblazing-global-creatives-reshape-10-off-white-icons-302726419.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.