circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

1win Arranges Private Charter Flights for VIP Clients Leaving the UAE Amid Aviation Disruptions

1win Arranges Private Charter Flights for VIP Clients Leaving the UAE Amid Aviation Disruptions
09 marzo 2026 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - As aviation disruptions continue in the Gulf region following reports of a drone strike near Dubai International Airport, global company 1win has organized a private evacuation operation for its VIP clients currently in the United Arab Emirates.

“Safety first,” the Owner of 1win commented on X. “When airports in Dubai closed, and many were stranded, not knowing how to get out, in less than a day, we organized the evacuation of our VIP clients on all private jets, so they could return home safely without waiting for the situation to stabilize. We are here to support you in any situation.”

Commercial aviation in the region has been heavily disrupted. The airline Emirates temporarily suspended flights to and from Dubai International Airport, urging passengers not to travel to the airport until the security situation stabilizes. Several international routes have also been cancelled in the coming weeks as airlines reassess operational risks.

To provide additional flexibility for VIP clients who were unable or unwilling to rely on disrupted commercial flights, 1win coordinated private aviation options with several international charter operators. The initiative focused on offering direct departures from airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to destinations across Latin America, Asia, and the CIS region.

Industry reports indicate that demand for business aviation in the UAE has surged sharply as travelers seek alternatives to disrupted commercial flights. Several aviation outlets and international media reported a significant spike in private jet charters and sharply rising prices for departures from Dubai, reflecting the growing demand for alternative travel options during the crisis.

1win’s charter program remains ongoing, with additional aircraft arranged depending on client travel needs.

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a crypto platform in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassador. American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist, Gable Steveson, stepped into the 1win global ambassador team earlier this year.

Contatti:
Immediapress
comunicati@immediapress.it

Media Contact:
1win Press Office, press@1win.pro

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
aviation disruptions drone strike private charter flights VIP clients UAE Dubai International Airport
Vedi anche
Iran, attacco con droni contro Bahrain: incendio nella raffineria - Video
News to go
Bonus amianto 2026, quali sono gli incentivi
Emirati Arabi, elicotteri per fermare i droni iraniani: "Obiettivo distrutto" - Video
Teheran in fiamme, il giornalista in collegamento dal cuore dell'incendio - Video
Scoiattolo resta intrappolato in un albero, il salvataggio dei vigili del fuoco - Video
News to go
Turismo in Italia, segnali positivi già a inizio 2026
News to go
Nel 2028 numero più alto di pazienti per medico in Italia, il dato in uno studio
Iran, Teheran brucia: la città è una palla di fuoco - Video
Dubai, drone dell'Iran colpisce l'aeroporto - Video
Crozza-Crosetto e il caso Dubai: "Se ho sbagliato come agente di viaggio chiedo scusa" - Video
News to go
L'allarme Oms: "Obesità pandemia silenziosa"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza