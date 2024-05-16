Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

3Degrees launches Supplier REach, an action-oriented renewable energy portal for large companies and their suppliers

16 maggio 2024 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Microsoft, 3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider, announced today the official launch of Supplier REach, an innovative tool that enables large companies to activate their suppliers' renewable energy journeys. Suppliers can evaluate and source high-quality renewable energy to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while demonstrating progress to their referring customer all along the way.

Even though purchasing renewable energy is one of the best first-steps on the GHG reduction path, barriers to forward motion can leave suppliers at a standstill. A first procurement can be complicated: pricing may be opaque, the appropriate choices may not be clear and may vary across geographies, and financial risks may be involved. To keep decarbonization on pace to meet global net zero targets, suppliers of all sizes need to navigate this transition effectively. Supplier REach is a new solution aimed at accelerating renewable energy adoption by helping suppliers overcome these challenges.

Organizations that use Supplier REach will invite their suppliers to join the portal. Within the portal, suppliers can evaluate their options and source high-quality renewable energy tailored to their unique requirements. As needed, they can also access educational resources and reporting tools to build internal alignment around the need to take action. Referring organizations can track their suppliers' progress toward renewable energy purchases and encourage forward momentum in convenient, customizable ways.

"Renewable energy is often the best way to begin a company's transition to a lower carbon future. Supplier REach is a purpose-driven platform aimed squarely at enabling that all-important first step for an organization's suppliers. We're proud to have Microsoft's ongoing engagement in the tool's scope and features, and their support for early supplier releases. We both look forward to welcoming additional referring partners seeking to accelerate supplier adoption of renewable energy."Erin Craig, Chief Sustainability Officer & VP, Customer Solutions and Innovation, 3Degrees

"Supplier REach offers Microsoft's suppliers straightforward paths to procure carbon-free electricity, serving as a resource for their journey to make the clean energy transition and reduce emissions."Edmond Chan, Sr. Sustainability Program Manager, Microsoft Procurement

About 3Degrees3Degrees is a leading global climate solutions provider and Certified B Corporation. We offer impactful climate solutions that help our clients achieve their climate goals and advance an equitable transition to the low-carbon future. Learn more at 3Degrees.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2412863/3Degrees_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3degrees-launches-supplier-reach-an-action-oriented-renewable-energy-portal-for-large-companies-and-their-suppliers-302146587.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza climate solutions provider launches Supplier REach that enables all along
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, ancora piogge abbondanti e possibili nubifragi al Nord
News to go
Pil Italia, Ue rivede al rialzo stime crescita: +0,9% nel 2024
News to go
Attentato a Robert Fico, il premier slovacco ferito ad Handlova
News to go
Cala il consumo di alcol e fumo tra i giovani, il rapporto Istat
Meteo, Italia divisa in due: le previsioni per i prossimi giorni
News to go
Mare 2024, 10 Bandiere blu in più per l'Italia: ecco dove
News to go
Investimenti, in arrivo nuovo Btp Green con scadenza 2037
News to go
Camorra, soldi nella ristorazione per finanziare il clan Contini: 5 arresti
News to go
Banche, le nuove regole sulle crypto slittano al 2026
News to go
Mattarella: "La pace si costruisce a partire dalla vita di ogni giorno"
News to go
Polemica sulla sugar tax
News to go
Truffe online, arriva il reato


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza