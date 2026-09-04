A&S Resources secures railway funding of USD$6 Billion to unlock $2.5 trillion iron ore asset

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&S Resources Limited has secured funding for its railway connecting its Central African Republic (CAR) mineral assets through Cameroon to international export markets, marking a significant step towards unlocking one of the world's largest undeveloped high-grade iron ore reserves.

The approximately 1,350 km railway will be financed by the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) and connect landlocked CAR to the deep-water Port of Kribi in Cameroon.

A&S Resources' CAR project is linked to what geologists describe as one of the biggest magnetic anomalies globally - resource potential exceeds 20 billion tonnes of predominantly high-grade iron ore, with an estimated gross in-situ value of approximately $2.5 trillion. Beyond iron ore, A&S Resources also holds critical minerals, rare earth elements, copper and other strategic resources in the region.

The railway will provide a direct route for these resources to reach global markets through Kribi, overcoming one of the principal infrastructure constraints facing mineral development in landlocked CAR. The railway is a heavy haul dual track with a capacity of 250,000 tonnes of cargo per day, with capacity to scale to 300,000 tonnes. The new infrastructure also has the potential to stimulate wider economic growth in CAR and Cameroon, supporting jobs, skills development, investment and trade, and creating opportunities for wider industrial and agricultural development.

The funding builds on progress announced earlier this year, when A&S Resources signed strategic agreements covering mine development, railway construction, export logistics and long-term off-take arrangements. Topographical and technical studies had already commenced on the railroad, with operational mobilisation scheduled for the end of 2026.

The railway is being developed in partnership with China Railway Sixth Group Co., Ltd (CRSG), a subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited, which has delivered more than 6,200km of rail projects across Africa.

For more information visit aandsresources.com

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