ABEC Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Wilson, North Carolina

Grand Opening Ceremony Scheduled for September 24, 2026

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABEC, a global leader in customized solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced the grand opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility opening celebration will take place on September 24, 2026, at 9:00am, bringing together company leadership, employees, partners, and community leaders to mark this significant milestone in ABEC's continued growth.

The new Wilson facility expands ABEC's global manufacturing network and strengthens the company's ability to support the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry with industry-leading equipment, consumables, and integrated process solutions. Strategically located in one of the nation's fastest-growing life sciences regions, the facility enhances ABEC's manufacturing capacity while creating new high-quality manufacturing and technical employment opportunities in eastern North Carolina.

"Opening our Wilson facility represents another important milestone in ABEC's commitment to supporting the global biopharmaceutical industry," said Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer of ABEC. "This investment expands our manufacturing capabilities, brings us closer to customers in the southeastern United States, and reinforces our ability to deliver the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of bioprocess equipment, consumables, and engineering solutions. We are proud to become part of the Wilson community and look forward to building long-term partnerships throughout the region."

The Wilson facility will manufacture bioprocess equipment and consumable products used in the development and production of life-saving biologics, vaccines, and other advanced medicines. The site complements ABEC's existing manufacturing operations in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Springfield, Missouri; Fermoy, Ireland; and Kells, Ireland, further strengthening the company's position as the biopharmaceutical industry's largest dedicated manufacturing network for process equipment and solutions.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, and remarks from ABEC leadership and local community representatives. The celebration will recognize the collaborative efforts of employees, contractors, community partners, and local officials whose support helped make the project a reality.

Visit our website: ABEC | Engineered Solutions & Services for Biotech Manufacturing

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are ABEC customers, with many of today's leading therapies manufactured using ABEC-engineered equipment and processes. ABEC's unique value is built on deep experience, complete in-house capabilities, a flexible approach, and long-term credibility. From process development and facility design to equipment manufacturing, installation, and support services, ABEC helps customers reduce cost and time to market while maximizing productivity.

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