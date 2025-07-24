ACTO LAUNCHES CXZONE: THE FIRST AI-SIMULATED ROLEPLAY SOLUTION BUILT EXCLUSIVELY FOR PHARMA FIELD PROFESSIONALS AND INTEGRATED WITH VEEVA PROMOMATS AND MEDCOMMS

A Specialized Practice Environment to Sharpen Clinical Fluency, Master Product Messaging, and Drive Continuous Improvement Through a Gamified Experience

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTO, a leader in AI-first commercial learning, enablement, and customer engagement solutions for life sciences and a Veeva Product Partner and member of the Veeva AI Partner Program, today announced the launch of CxZone, the first and only AI-simulated roleplay solution exclusively designed for pharmaceutical field professionals and integrated with Veeva PromoMats and MedComms. Built to improve customer experience (CX), CxZone helps field teams master clinical conversations in a fast, flexible, and feedback-rich environment tailored to the unique nuances of the industry.

CxZone gives field reps and MSLs judgment-free, on-demand practice with instant feedback aligned to a company's unique sales process and coaching models. Unlike generic AI roleplay tools, CxZone goes beyond basic sales skill development, focusing on what matters most in HCP conversations—clinical fluency and product messaging. Practice scenarios in CxZone can be built around content auto-synced with Veeva PromoMats and MedComms, ensuring field professionals always practice with current, approved materials. This drives usage of promotional materials, scientific articles, clinical study reports, and other resources that enhance the HCP experience.

"We're thrilled about CxZone as it mirrors the dynamic nature of our field teams' conversations with Eye Care Professionals," said Sheryl Bisson, Senior Manager, Training & Development at Johnson & Johnson Vision. "It will enhance our reps' confidence and clinical skills, allowing them to excel in every interaction. This could truly be a game-changer."

CxZone is built on ACTO's proprietary Empathetic AI engine, which makes the AI-simulated HCP interaction realistic and personal. In CxZone, field professionals can model their practice avatar to match the type of HCP, therapeutic area, and mood that matches their target HCP.

CxZone also incorporates insight about your field professionals, such as their role, product set, and competency strengths and weaknesses, so HCP avatar questions and responses are hyper-relevant to elevate rep performance.

As part of its upcoming roadmap, ACTO will soon introduce My HCP, a powerful new CxZone capability that brings a deeper level of personalization to simulations. By integrating unique HCP data and insights from Veeva Vault CRM—such as prescribing behavior, hospital affiliations, patient volume estimates, and speaker program participation—My HCP will allow field users to practice with realistic digital twins of their actual customers. This personalization is further enhanced by enabling reps and MSLs to capture the unique nuances of each HCP relationship. Combined with behavioral data like content engagement, sampling history, and call notes from Veeva Vault CRM, My HCP will simulate next-best conversations with unprecedented context and realism.

CxZone's key differentiators include:

"In life sciences, the success of a new therapy hinges on how effectively reps, MSLs and clinical specialists engage the HCP, especially in complex therapeutic areas," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "With CxZone, we set out to reimagine roleplay from the ground up, addressing real-world industry challenges like limited HCP access, inconsistent coaching, and field resistance to traditional methods. The result is the industry's only gamified, AI-driven roleplay solution integrated with Veeva. With CxZone, it's not just about practicing a pitch; it's about building clinical fluency, anticipating real-world objections, and speaking the language of medicine with clarity and confidence. HCP interactions are more valuable, and trust is built. CxZone is truly a breakthrough moment for customer experience in life sciences."

CxZone is now available to life sciences companies looking to improve the customer experience and elevate their field force performance in the moments that matter most.

