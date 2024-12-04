Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

AdCreative.ai Unveils World's First Product Videoshoot AI Model

04 dicembre 2024 | 14.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCreative.ai, the leading AI platform for advertisers, announces the groundbreaking launch of the world's first AI-powered product-to-product video generation model. Built with AdLLM at its core, the first large language model created exclusively for advertising, this tool is set to transform how businesses create high-impact, conversion-optimized video content.

From Static Images to Engaging Product VideosThe Product VideoShoot AI Model redefines video creation by converting static product photos into professional-grade videoshoots designed to maximize engagement and conversions. This cutting-edge technology combines contextual understanding with advertising insights to deliver tailored video content perfectly timed for seasonal promotions and campaigns.

Key Features

Availability and AccessThe Product VideoShoots feature is currently available to Pro and Enterprise customers during its beta phase, with plans for broader rollout. Press and content creators can explore this innovation via the AdCreative.ai Lab for a free trial.

"This innovation marks a new era in advertising," said Tufan Gok, CEO of AdCreative.ai. "Our goal is to make high-quality, conversion-focused video creation accessible to businesses of all sizes."

About AdCreative.aiAdCreative.ai is a global leader in AI-driven advertising solutions, empowering businesses such as Pernod Ricard, Reckitt, L'Oreal, and Chopard with measurable growth through innovative, data-backed technology. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing AI platforms, AdCreative.ai combines cutting-edge advancements with practical applications for advertisers.

For more information, visit AdCreative.ai Product VideoShoots.

Nicole Walshnicole@adcreative.ai

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573427/AdCreative_Videoshoot.mp4Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573428/Video_2_AdCreative_ai.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573426/AdCreative_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adcreativeai-unveils-worlds-first-product-videoshoot-ai-model-302322465.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
this tool generation model tool AdCreative.ai Unveils World's
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa-Cina, continua la guerra dei chip
News to go
M5S, Grillo e il messaggio dal carro funebre: cosa ha detto
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella: "Rispettare limiti, magistrati soggetti soltanto a legge"
News to go
Voli e rincari di Natale, lievitano i prezzi
News to go
Tragedia Natisone, 4 indagati
News to go
Natale, prezzi alle stelle per il torrone: Panettone e Pandoro + 4%
News to go
Cresce povertà sanitaria, nel 2024 oltre 463mila italiani hanno chiesto aiuto
News to go
Coldiretti: "Invasione di fiori stranieri in Italia, +47% in un anno"
News to go
Affitti brevi, quando scatta l'obbligo per il Codice identificativo
Conte: "La guerra? Io avrei telefonato a Putin" - Video
Morte Rami, Lega al Corvetto copre scritte contro polizia - Video
News to go
Black friday in arrivo, i consigli


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza