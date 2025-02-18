ADO Air 30 Ultra: the World's First Integrated Auto Triple-Speed E-Bike on Indiegogo

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADO Ebike, a leading innovation in urban electric mobility, is set to launch its latest groundbreaking e-bike, the Air 30 Ultra, through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign on February 25, 2025. This revolutionary e-bike introduces an industry-first internal 3-speed auto-shifting system, co-developed with BAFANG, to redefine urban commuting with smarter, smoother, and more efficient rides.

Industry-First: Integrated Auto Triple-Speed Technology

The Air 30 Ultra is the world's first e-bike featuring an internal 3-speed auto-shifting motor, co-developed with BAFANG. This innovative system dynamically adjusts gear ratios to enhance cadence efficiency and eliminate the discomfort of rapid pedaling at higher speeds.

Gear Shifting Points:

Unlike traditional single-speed e-bikes that often lead to "ghost pedaling," where motor assistance diminishes due to ineffective cadence detection, the Air 30 Ultra automatically adapts to the rider's speed, ensuring seamless acceleration up to 25 km/h with optimal pedaling efficiency.

Integrated Side-Removal Battery – The Slimmest in Its Class

The Air 30 Ultra features a sleek, side-removal battery that stays completely hidden from the front, preserving the e-bike's clean, modern design. With a range of up to 100 km per charge, it's both lightweight and easy to replace. Measuring just 448mm × 51mm × 52mm, it stands as the slimmest removable battery in the industry, making it perfect for daily commuters.

Dual Riding Modes: Effortless Switching for Any Ride

Riders can switch between modes at the touch of a button, adapting instantly to different riding needs:

Eco Mode: Maximizes battery life for energy-efficient daily commuting

Sports Mode: Provides powerful acceleration for dynamic and performance-driven rides

Advanced Anti-Theft GPS for Real-Time Security

Equipped with an integrated IoT module, the Air 30 Ultra offers real-time GPS tracking, allowing riders to monitor their bike's location anytime, anywhere.

Up to 40% Off Early Bird Benefits on Indiegogo

The Air 30 Ultra will officially launch onIndiegogo on February 25, 2025. Early supporters can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 40% by subscribing now. Join us on the ADO Air 30 series Facebook Group.

About ADO

ADO Ebike is a global leader in e-mobility, dedicated to innovating urban transportation with high-quality, technologically advanced electric bikes. With a mission to make green travel accessible to everyone, ADO continues to push the boundaries of urban cycling.

