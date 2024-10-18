Agillic patents large-scale personalised communication solution

Press release, Copenhagen, 18 October 2024

Agillic has achieved a Danish patent for its unique method for processing large-scale, real-time data processing.

The method reduces the complexity and efforts required to carry out such processing compared to other solutions leading to lower power consumption and lower financial operating costs.

The Agillic platform has long been a leap forward in marketing technology, empowering brands to deliver personalised, real-time, and scalable customer experiences across channels, positioning them – and Agillic – at the forefront of omnichannel marketing.

Says Martin Lindboe, Chief Technology Officer:“We are thrilled to achieve the patent, acknowledging the efforts behind our unique and highly effective solution for large-scale data communication. With this patent, we are reinforcing our commitment to innovation and supporting brands in creating seamless, data-driven customer engagement that drive results in the most efficient way possible.”

For further information, please contactEmre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com