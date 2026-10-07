ANTA Sports Completes Acquisition of 29.06% Stake in PUMA, Becomes Largest Shareholder

HONG KONG, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTA Sports Products Limited, the world's leading multi-brand sportswear group ("ANTA Sports", stock codes: 2020 (HKD counter) and 82020 (RMB counter), and its subsidiaries collectively the "ANTA Group" or the "Group"), today announced the completion of its acquisition of a 29.06% stake in PUMA SE from Artémis SAS, the investment company of the Pinault family, for EUR 1,505.5 million in cash. Following the receipt of all relevant regulatory approvals and the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, ANTA Sports is now the largest shareholder of PUMA.

For ANTA Sports, this investment marks a major milestone in executing its "single-focus, multi-brand, globalization" strategy and strengthening the Group's international profile, reach and competitiveness in the global sporting goods market. ANTA Sports will bring expertise to PUMA that the Group has built across multiple brands over the years, including management, retail, and global resource integration capabilities.

Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Sports, commented: "We are delighted to become PUMA's largest shareholder and a long-term strategic partner. The global sporting goods market continues to offer significant growth opportunities as more people embrace active lifestyles and increase their participation in sports. ANTA Sports has built its success on a multi-brand strategy. We believe the value of a multi-brand group lies in helping each brand realize its full potential by leveraging the capabilities and resources of the broader group. PUMA has a rich heritage and strong underlying brand value. We have confidence in its management team and support the strategic transformation currently underway. As a long-term shareholder, we look forward to sharing our experience and capabilities, particularly in retail and operations, while respecting PUMA's independence and brand identity. Our ambition is to support PUMA in realizing its full potential and creating lasting value for consumers around the world."

"PUMA has built one of the most recognized sports brands in the world, with a rich heritage, a deep sports credibility, a global footprint, leading innovations and strong partners. We welcome ANTA Sports as PUMA's largest shareholder and view its long-term commitment as a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, our management team and our future," said Arthur Hoeld, CEO of PUMA SE. "We look forward to building a fruitful relationship and exploring areas where our respective strengths can create sustainable value for PUMA and its shareholders on our journey to become a top 3 global sports brand."

ANTA Sports fully respects PUMA's sport heritage, distinctive brand identity and corporate culture, as well as its independent governance and brand autonomy. As previously announced, the Group will seek adequate representation on PUMA's Supervisory Board. The Group currently has no plans to make a takeover offer for PUMA.

For further information, please contact:

Media ContactDanielle Berg, US/international, +1 214 7092300, Danielle.Berg@fgsglobal.comClaudia Kosser, Germany, +49 162 2737953, Claudia.Kosser@fgsglobal.comLouis Hung, APAC, +852 90841801, Louis.Hung@fgsglobal.com

Investor ContactANTA Sports Products LimitedInvestor Relations DepartmentTel: (852) 2116 1660 Fax: (852) 2116 1590 E-mail: ir@anta.com.hk

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