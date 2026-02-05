circle x black
APEXX Global Announces $10 million Investment from Finch Capital to Accelerate Global Growth

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APEXX Global, the leading merchant-centric Payment Orchestration Platform, today announced a strategic investment of up to $10 million USD led by Finch Capital, a European growth investor with deep expertise in payments and scaling financial technology players internationally. 

APEXX Global is a multi award-winning Payment Orchestration Platform enabling enterprise merchants to optimise payment performance at scale through a single API. By intelligently routing transactions across the global payments ecosystem, APEXX materially increases acceptance rates, reduces processing costs, and improves unit economics - turning payments from an operational burden into a measurable driver of revenue and margin.

The investment of up to $10 million USD from Finch Capital follows a period of strong commercial momentum for APEXX Global, marked by significant enterprise merchant wins including Jet2, Iglu.com and Norse Atlantic towards the end of 2025. These customer additions accelerated platform scale and revenue growth, taking the business to the brink of break-even. Finch's investment will now be used to power APEXX Global's next phase of growth, supporting continued product innovation and international expansion as demand for intelligent payment orchestration continues to rise.

As part of the investment, Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner at Finch Capital, will join the APEXX Global Board and assume the role of Chairman, bringing extensive experience supporting Boards and high-growth payments and financial technology businesses.

Finch Capital manages in excess of €500 million in assets under management and has backed more than 50 portfolio companies across Europe and the US, with a strong track record of scaling mission-critical infrastructure platforms in complex, regulated markets.

APEXX Global enables enterprise merchants to access the entire global payments ecosystem through a single, trusted API. Its intelligent routing and optimisation capabilities help merchants improve conversion rates, lower processing costs, and future-proof their payment strategies - without adding complexity or operational overhead.

Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner at Finch Capital and Chairman of APEXX Global, commented:

 "APEXX Global has built a truly differentiated payment orchestration platform with a clear focus on merchant outcomes. Payments is   a  global, complex, and rapidly evolving space, and APEXX's ability to intelligently optimise acceptance and cost at scale positions   them exceptionally well. We are excited to partner with the team and support the next phase of international growth in Travel and       beyond."

Peter Keenan, CEO and Co-Founder of APEXX Global, said:

 "Finch Capital brings exactly the combination of payments expertise, international perspective, and growth experience we were     looking for. This investment is a strong validation of our strategy and technology, and Radboud's appointment as Chairman further   strengthens our leadership as we scale globally. Our focus remains clear: delivering measurable value for merchants by simplifying   payments and driving better outcomes."

About APEXX GLOBAL (www.apexx.global)

APEXX Global is a multi-award winning global payments orchestration platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the payment execution process through advanced payment orchestration.

About Finch Capital (www.finchcapital.com)

Finch Capital is a European growth equity investor backing ambitious teams building the next generation of specialist B2B software, where we focus on 9 sectors in Business and Financial technology. The firm invests in companies typically generating €5–15 million in ARR, supporting them to reach profitable scale and accelerate growth. Finch Capital brings deep sector expertise and a proven hands-on value creation playbook. The firm has backed high growth companies, including AccountsIQ, eFlow, Fourthline, Goodlord, Lavanda, NomuPay, and ZOPA.

