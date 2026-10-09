aphranel® Brings Regenerative Aesthetics to MXGP Shanghai 2026

SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- aphranel®, a regenerative aesthetics brand developed in China by MOYOM Biotech, was an official partner of the 2026 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Shanghai, held September 11–13. At the event, the brand introduced its approach to facial aesthetics to an audience beyond the medical aesthetics community.

The aphranel® space paired the brand's signature green with a butterfly installation, motorcycles and motocross displays. Visitors could also stop at the aphranel Time Café. Created around the theme "Own Your State. Dare to Take the Stage," the space drew visitors and became a popular setting for photographs during the race weekend.

With the event attracting a predominantly male audience, aphranel® focused on male facial aesthetics. Its MagiCCrystal CaHA Biostructurer is used for anatomy-based facial contouring in areas including the brow, nose, chin and jawline. The approach emphasizes facial proportion and structural definition while retaining the features that make each face distinct.

Zhang Xue, founder of Chinese motorcycle brand ZXMOTO, also visited the aphranel® space. His appearance brought two Chinese brands working in very different fields together at the Shanghai event.

MagiCCrystal is the result of a CaHA development program MOYOM Biotech began in 2013. The program received support under China's National Science and Technology Major Project during the 13th Five-Year Plan period. In February 2025, after 12 years of research and product development, MagiCCrystal received NMPA Class III medical device registration, becoming the first approved calcium hydroxylapatite microsphere facial biostructurer of its kind in China. Since its commercial launch, cumulative sales have exceeded 200,000 syringes, and the product is distributed through more than 700 medical aesthetics clinics across China. The MXGP partnership also gave aphranel® a setting in which to connect the long-term research, technical precision, resilience and rigorous standards behind its biomaterial work with qualities valued in motorsport.

The collaboration is part of aphranel®'s broader effort to introduce international audiences to regenerative aesthetics technology developed in China. Alongside continued investment in biomaterial research and commercialization, the brand has expanded its initiatives across sports, design and culture.

Following the Shanghai race, aphranel® is continuing its international expansion. Its "Be With Time" philosophy connects its scientific work with changing perspectives on contemporary aesthetics.

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