Appian France Achieves UGAP Certification to Accelerate Digital Transformation for French Public Services

PARIS, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian France, a subsidiary of Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), today announced a key milestone in achieving UGAP (Union des Groupements d'Achats Publics) certification for its Appian Platform. This strategic accreditation simplifies access to Appian's solutions for French public institutions while ensuring optimal conditions for their digital transformation projects. This recognition reinforces Appian's ability to meet the complex needs of the public sector by leveraging its global expertise and innovative solutions.

A platform for efficiency and modernization

A global leader in process orchestration and artificial intelligence, Appian offers a unique approach to integrating AI directly into business processes for automation. This method improves operational efficiency, reduces costs and offers modern services that meet citizens' expectations. Now with UGAP certification, French administrations can acquire Appian solutions, thus accelerating their transition to high-performance and secure technologies.

"Our acceleration in the French public sector is in line with our long-standing commitment to government institutions globally," said Frédéric Godde, Regional Vice President of Appian France. "Our goal in 2025 is to expand our footprint within certain ministries significantly and to acquire new local authorities. In France, we are particularly attentive to the specificities of the public sector. Our ambition is to support the end-to-end digitization of French public services. The Appian Platform provides AI-powered process orchestration to manage work across users and agents. Having agile and scalable solutions that can adapt quickly to regulatory changes and citizens' expectations are key to digital modernisation in the French public sector."

Proven solutions for the public sector

Appian's solutions are designed to address the specific challenges of the public sector, including data security, regulatory compliance, and system interoperability. By integrating automation and artificial intelligence into government processes, Appian helps government agencies improve efficiency while reducing the risk of fraud and waste.

A concrete example of this success is the project carried out with the Yvelines Departmental Council in France. Appian deployed an innovative case management solution that provides social workers with unified access to critical information. Central access to case files and related documents simplifies appointment management while enabling electronic document approvals and signatures. This project has led to a significant reduction in the time required to create and validate contracts, with an estimated gain of more than 50%.

A forward-looking vision

With this new UGAP certification, Appian is fully in line with its mission: to transform public services through modern technologies adapted to the evolving needs of citizens. The Appian Platform provides French governments with a robust infrastructure to orchestrate their business processes while integrating the latest advances in artificial intelligence.

By collaborating with major players in the public sector and leveraging its global network of expertise, Appian is poised to play a key role in modernizing public services in France. Learn how Appian can help modernize government systems with AI and process orchestration: https://ap.pn/4cYBTuv.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organizations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

About UGAP

UGAP is France's leading public purchasing group, working to promote public procurement. For over 50 years, UGAP has been helping public-sector players to make the right purchasing choices for a competitive, sustainable economy. The organization offers high-performance solutions and services directly accessible to local authorities, government departments, hospitals and the medico-social sector. Tendering procedures are carried out by UGAP experts, who also handle the entire commercial relationship, from request for quotation to delivery, including invoicing and the management of any disputes.

A key player in the implementation of responsible purchasing policies, UGAP stands out for its objective and measurable CSR commitment. It has drawn up a roadmap up to 2025 to ensure continued progress. For example, 96.7% of its contracts include an environmental provision and 52.9% a social provision. 65% of its suppliers are SMEs, and 97% of contract holders are based in France. Since 2013, the public purchasing organization has held the "Responsible Supplier Relations and Purchasing" label.

In 2023, its total business amounted to 6.67 billion euros excluding VAT.

