Applied Intuition Partners with Honda to Accelerate Next-Generation Software-Defined Vehicles

Collaboration brings Silicon Valley software speed and Japanese engineering excellence together to advance Honda's full-vehicle SDV platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and TOKYO, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc., a leader in physical AI solutions for all moving machines, today announced a partnership with Honda Motor Co., Ltd., to accelerate software development for the automaker's next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Through the partnership, Applied Intuition will leverage its Vehicle OS software to significantly speed up Honda's in-house development of a centralized, upgradable and highly personalized SDV platform. The collaboration brings together top engineering talent from Honda and elite software teams in Japan and Silicon Valley to advance a full-vehicle SDV platform designed to support Honda's next-generation vehicle architecture.

"Honda is advancing toward a software-defined future where vehicles can continuously evolve and deliver highly personalized experiences to our customers," said Mahito Shikama, Chief Officer, Corporate Strategy Operations of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. "By partnering with Applied Intuition, we can accelerate our internal development efforts while maintaining control over our vehicle architecture and software direction."

Honda leads one of the world's top mass-market OEM production programs, and the partnership reflects the technical ambition of delivering a single SDV platform that supports advanced vehicle architectures and differentiated consumer experiences at global scale. Applied Intuition's Vehicle OS software is designed to support Honda's internal teams in their effort to speed up development and reduce costs during the company's SDV transition. Applied Intuition will contribute its OS and software development expertise in working across all powertrains, including hybrid vehicles, while supporting Honda's longstanding commitment to quality, safety and reliability.

"Honda is a world-class, technology-forward automaker, and together we are accelerating the development of a full-vehicle SDV platform," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "By bringing Silicon Valley software practices together with Honda's engineering excellence, we're enabling a centralized and upgradable vehicle platform that can scale to production."

Applied Intuition's work with Honda further demonstrates the company's role as a trusted software partner for leading global automakers. With existing partnerships spanning major passenger vehicle regions — including Europe and the United States — Applied Intuition now works with automakers across all major global regions.

Together, Applied Intuition and Honda are establishing a collaboration built on shared engineering rigor, global teamwork and a common vision for how software will shape the next era of mobility.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is building the technology to make a billion machines intelligent. Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley company powers physical AI in the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries. Applied Intuition is based in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices around the world, including London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul and the Washington, D.C., metro area. Learn more at applied.co, or email press@applied.co.

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