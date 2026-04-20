Artlist Hits $300M ARR, Unveils Artlist Studio for AI-Powered Video Production

The new Artlist Studio offers shot-by-shot directorial control, bringing production-grade generative tools to professional creators

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, the leading AI platform for video creation, today announced the official launch of Artlist Studio, the AI production platform for creators. This landmark release follows a record-breaking start to 2026, with Artlist reaching $300M ARR, driven by 600% new user growth in Q1 2026, compared to Q1 2025.

Artlist Studio emulates a real-world, intuitive production workflow with visual decision-making capabilities for high-end results. Creators can now step into the director's chair to manage every single element, from casting and locations to precise camera angles. This unprecedented level of control solves one of generative AI's biggest challenges by ensuring total continuity and consistency across entire productions.

"Artlist Studio is designed to remove the logistical barriers in the creative process," says Roee Peled, CPTO of Artlist. "We've built a platform that gives creatives more control with AI, closer to real-world production, from casting and locations to camera and direction, all within a unified AI workflow."

Beyond individual creation, Artlist Studio offers a production-grade environment designed for professional workflows. Seamless workflow integration allows studios to increase their output without compromising on cinematic quality, introducing a comprehensive suite of high-end capabilities built around four core pillars:

"Artlist Studio is giving control back to the creator in the age of AI creation," says Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "We are providing the tools to move beyond the trial-and-error of text prompting and into true visual direction. It's about empowering creatives and top-tier studios to achieve cinematic results on their own terms."

Artlist Studio is available now on artlist.io.

About Artlist Artlist is the leading creative AI technology platform powering the next era of video production. Artlist empowers creators, teams, and studios to achieve high-end production value through a secure, professional-grade ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge generative AI for video, image, music, and voiceover with a world-class catalog of stock assets, Artlist provides the tools and workflows to scale confidently, trusted by over 50 million creators and global brands, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. For more information, visit artlist.io.

Contact: Ravit Shimony PR and Communications Manager, Artlistpr@artlist.io

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