Atradius and Mondu team up to enable better payment solutions for B2B e-commerce

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atradius, a top global credit insurer, and Mondu, a pioneering fintech offering Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, have launched a collaboration aiming at empowering businesses across Europe with the seamless integration of the most popular B2B payment options into their e-commerce channels without the need for external payment gateways. This will enable merchants to provide their business buyers with a much better online purchasing experience, similar to what they are used to from their private life as a digital consumer.

The collaboration caters to the growing need for innovative B2B payment options, as the digitalization in B2B purchasing processes is progressing at a fast pace, and a large majority of business buyers today start their buying journey online. Merchants that want to benefit from this shift to online must establish a compelling e-commerce proposition, including convenient and secure payment during checkout.

However, offering invoice payment in a webshop checkout can expose merchants to various risks, such as credit defaults. As a result, online merchants tend to be very cautious when it comes to approving business buyers for invoice payment – while approval rates in B2C usually reach 90% and above, in the B2B context acceptance typically averages 40-50%, and in some cases merchants only accept advance payments.

Combining Atradius' international expertise in trade credit insurance with Mondu's innovative BNPL technology, the collaboration enables B2B merchants to manage this challenge with easy-to-access deferred payment options ranging from 30-90 days net terms and 3-12 months installments. The merchants can enjoy the benefits of instant credit decisioning by Mondu supported by Atradius trade credit insurance expertise with payout for approved orders by Mondu within a few days, default protection, and outsourced payment collection from the business buyers.

"By collaborating with Mondu and facilitating their Buy Now Pay Later solutions, we take a significant step to expand our commitment to clients by supporting enhanced financial flexibility and security for BNPL," said Andreas Tesch, CMO of Atradius. "This collaboration will enable businesses to increase their sales and offer various favorable payment options to their customers."

"Teaming up with Atradius as their preferred partner enabling Mondu to offer BNPL solutions and additional Mondu services to Atradius clients across Europe is an honor for us and testament to the strong value proposition Mondu has developed over the past years," said Malte Huffmann, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Mondu. "We see significant synergies for Atradius merchants to use and benefit from Mondu BNPL options for their business across all distribution channels, especially online."

Both Atradius and Mondu share a dedication to propelling businesses forward in the global B2B marketplace. This collaboration leverages their combined expertise and unwavering commitment to innovation, creating a win-win scenario for all stakeholders involved.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com.

About Mondu

Mondu is a leading B2B Fintech offering innovative payment solutions to simplify European business transactions. Focusing on flexibility, convenience, and security. Mondu is dedicated to enhancing the B2B payment experience both online and offline, supporting businesses in their growth and operational efficiency. Mondu was recently granted an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), which will enable Mondu to further expand its geographic coverage across Europe while launching additional innovative payment solutions. You can find more information online at https://www.mondu.ai.

