Automation Anywhere Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal Year 2026 Growth and Profitability, Driven by Increased Demand for the Agentic Process Automation System

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, demonstrating significant growth and profitability fueled by increasing demand for its Agentic Process Automation system. The company reported strong APA bookings growth, signaling an increase in enterprise investment in agentic automation, with a 51% attach rate within the installed base and double-digit growth in new and upsell bookings. Revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) reached the high end of expectations, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surpassed guidance, reflecting strong financial discipline and operational efficiency.

The company also highlighted AI-powered innovations unveiled at its annual customer and partner event, Imagine 2025. At this event, Automation Anywhere extended its lead in AI innovation with the introduction of the industry's first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) and four new agentic AI solutions, representing a significant step toward enabling artificial general intelligence (AGI) at work.

"Our strong Q1 performance underscores the accelerating global adoption of our AI-powered automation solutions," said Mihir Shukla, co-founder and CEO of Automation Anywhere. "The momentum from Imagine 2025, coupled with PRE and new agentic AI solutions, reinforces our commitment to helping enterprises achieve an autonomous enterprise. This also represents a significant step forward towards artificial general intelligence for work, moving us beyond task-based automation to a new era where AI can reason, learn, and adapt to complex business processes, driving transformative outcomes for our customers."

Key Q1 Business Highlights

Imagine 2025: Fueling Innovation and Customer and Partner Success

The Imagine 2025 conference showcased Automation Anywhere's industry-leading advancements in AI-powered process automation and ignited substantial customer and partner engagement.

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

