Bell Integration will join NiCE 1-2 July 2026 at NiCE World London

Let's Talk about Reshaping your CX with AI

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Integration today proudly announced its role as a Gold Partner and Gold Sponsor of NiCE World London, the premier CX AI event for organisations looking to move beyond ambition and deliver real, measurable outcomes through automation, orchestration and intelligent experiences.

Taking place at Olympia, Kensington on 1–2 July 2026, the two-day event will bring together over 1,500 industry leaders, practitioners, and innovators, and showcase the latest innovations, insights and practical strategies shaping the future of customer experience. The event promises an immersive, real-world view of how AI is transforming every customer interaction.

Bell Integration is looking forward to engaging with organisations ready to turn complex AI strategies into scalable action. Bell helps customers maximise the value of NiCE AI solutions - without the need for platform replacement - by enabling proactive service, real-time personalisation and seamless orchestration across digital and human channels.

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International: "We are delighted that Bell Integration, our 2025 UK&I Implementation Partner of the Year, will once again sponsor NiCE World London. Bridging strategy and execution is critical for organisations looking to unlock the full value of AI. Bell Integration brings together AI innovation, CX expertise and a proven track record of delivery to accelerate the journey from vision to measurable business outcomes."

The CX Intelligence and Data Layer

At the core of AI-enabled CX operating models is a real-time intelligence and data layer that learns continuously from every interaction, so that each engagement builds upon the insights of those that preceded it. Rather than treating data as a historical record for backward-looking reporting, this architecture embeds intelligence directly into live service delivery. By connecting interaction data, customer context, automation, and agent workflows into a single, actionable view, the system captures intent, sentiment, behaviour, and journey context in real time across voice, chat, and digital channels. The result is a continuously improving operational asset that elevates every customer touchpoint.

Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration: "Leading organisations are no longer using artificial intelligence as isolated automation tools layered onto existing CX processes. Instead, they are redesigning service operations around real-time intelligence, adaptive decision-making and coordinated journey delivery. This represents a fundamental shift in how customer experience is created and managed."

To learn more about transforming your CX operations, visit the Bell Integration team at NiCE World London at Olympia, Kensington on 1–2 July 2026, stand G5.

About Bell Integration

Bell Integration is a global technology partner providing strategic advisory services, AI & data consulting and, particularly, managed services. These include intelligent, personalised experience layers powered by AI, supported by training and enablement for frontline teams, including guided responses, continuous learning agents, and automated summarisation.

Media contact

Finola Sloyan | E pr@bell-integration.com | T +44 2392 825925

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

Media ContactChristopher Irwin-Dudek | +1 201 561 4442 | media@nice.com | ET

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