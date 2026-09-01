BLUETTI Expands Smarter Energy Solutions from Balcony to Everywhere at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, will showcase its Balco 500 smart balcony solution at IFA 2026 in Berlin from September 4–8. Centered on the core concept "From Balcony to Everywhere," BLUETTI is fostering a smarter way of living through reliable, adaptive energy across homes, worksites, and off-grid settings.

Smarter Living Through Smarter Balcony Solar Energy

To navigate Europe's fluctuating electricity pricing, balcony solar systems are evolving from simple plug-in panels to integrated battery solutions. BLUETTI advances this shift with the Balco 500 all-in-one system, providing whole-home-level energy storage and management, enhanced by three smart systems.

Together, BLUETTI balcony solutions create a crossover energy ecosystem where storage units are no longer isolated devices, but interconnected components delivering intelligent, flexible power wherever it's needed most.

Breaking Boundaries with Professional Power & Everyday Mobility

BLUETTI will also display two new offerings for specific applications:

Join BLUETTI at IFA 2026 (Booth H2.2-176)

Visitors are welcome to join its key booth activities on September 4:

14:00–14:30 | Product Launch: From Balcony to Everywhere

14:30–15:00 | Panel Talk: Energy. Value. Future. From Power Supply to a Smarter Way of Living

Throughout the show, BLUETTI is holding interactive "Grab BLUETTI Energy" afternoon parties at its booth H2.2-176 at 15:15.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2013, BLUETTI is a leading innovator of energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and off-grid use. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, BLUETTI serves over 3.5 million users across 120+ countries.

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