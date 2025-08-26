Brevan Howard and Lunate Announce Long-Term Strategic Partnership to Establish Investment Platform in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based global alternative investment manager with USD 110 billion in assets under management (AUM), and Brevan Howard, one of the world's most successful hedge fund managers with AUM of USD 34 billion, today announced the formation of a strategic long-term partnership to establish an investment platform to be domiciled in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to regulatory approval.

The partnership plans to launch with an initial long-term commitment of USD 2 billion from Lunate and will comprise a unique suite of newly created funds exclusive to the partnership. These funds will leverage Brevan Howard's existing strategies and investment capabilities, including macro and digital assets. Additional capital is expected to be raised over time from local and international investors.

Lunate will also acquire a minority ownership stake in Brevan Howard, marking its strategic expansion into hedge funds and diversifying its range of products and investment solutions for clients in the GCC and across the world.

Brevan Howard has grown strategically over two decades, adding and enhancing its capabilities in asset classes. Brevan Howard established a regional headquarter office in ADGM in early 2023, which is now their largest office by assets managed globally.

Domiciled in ADGM, a growing hub for regional and international asset management firms, the partnership will support the Emirate's ambition to become one of the world's leading financial centers and create opportunities for top-tier talent. It will leverage ADGM's world-class infrastructure, global connectivity and progressive regulatory framework to deliver value to clients.

"Our new partnership with Brevan Howard marks our expansion into hedge funds and reflects our commitment to work with the best investment firms in the world, offering our clients access to unique strategies to further diversify their portfolios," said Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate.

Brevan Howard's Founder Alan Howard, added: "The long-term partnership with Lunate reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to the region and we look forward to building on this foundation over time."

About Lunate

Lunate is an Abu Dhabi-based, Partner-led, independent global alternative investment manager with over 200 employees and US$110 billion of assets under management. Lunate invests across the entire private markets spectrum, including buyouts, growth equity, early and late-stage venture capital, private credit, real assets, and public equities and public credit. Lunate aims to be one of the world's leading private markets solutions providers through SMAs and multi-asset class funds, seeking to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns for its clients. Lunate Capital Limited (regulated by the ADGM FSRA) is a subsidiary of Lunate Holding RSC Limited.

For any media inquiries, please contact media@lunate.com

To learn more, please visit www.lunate.com

About Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard is a leading global alternative investment manager, offering institutional investors access to diversified strategies rooted in its edge – macro thinking, trade structuring and risk management. The firm manages about $34 billion in assets for institutional investors worldwide, including sovereign wealth funds, corporate and public pension plans, foundations, and endowments. Brevan Howard has approximately 1,000 team members, representing more than 40 nationalities, located in offices around the world, including Abu Dhabi, Austin, Geneva, London, Hong Kong, Jersey, New York, and Singapore.

Media Contact:Hillary YaffeHead of Communicationshillary.yaffe@brevanhoward.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757792/Lunate_Logo.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757793/Brevan_Howard_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.