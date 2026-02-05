/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cadastral/

In the news release, Cadastral Raises $9.5 Million to Build the Preeminent Vertical AI Platform for Commercial Real Estate, issued February 5, 2026 by Cadastral over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the original version contained incorrect multimedia introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Cadastral Raises $9.5 Million to Build the Preeminent Vertical AI Platform for Commercial Real Estate

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadastral, Inc., an AI-native software company building vertically specific intelligence for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, today announced that it has raised $9.5 million in funding from Navitas, JLL Spark Global Ventures, AvalonBay, Equity Residential, and 1Sharpe. The capital will be used to accelerate product development and expand go-to-market efforts as Cadastral builds the industry's leading "AI analyst in a box" for real estate, private equity, and private credit.

Since launching its flagship product in late 2025, Cadastral has already grown to over 40 customers, with rapid adoption across a wide range of commercial real estate use cases and firm types.

"Harvey, Hebbia, Rogo, and others have built transformative AI platforms for their respective industries — real estate shouldn't be left behind," said Abhinav "Abe" Somani, CEO and co-founder of Cadastral. "Whether you're in acquisitions, asset management, lease administration, occupier services, legal, lending, or capital markets, Cadastral offers a true one-stop-shop AI real estate analyst. We're bringing institutional-grade AI agents to every real estate professional."

Somani previously founded Leverton, an AI-powered document intelligence company acquired by MRI Software in 2019, and brings over two decades of experience across real estate investing and enterprise software.

Cadastral builds vertically specific AI tools and agents purpose-built for commercial real estate workflows, including T-12 analysis, lease abstraction, loan compliance, acquisitions due diligence, and end-to-end underwriting. Unlike horizontal AI platforms, Cadastral is curated specifically for CRE data, documents, and decision-making processes.

"Every real estate organization is considering its AI strategy at the moment, so the time is now," said Jenny Song, Partner at Navitas Capital, the lead investor. "Our strong thesis is that vertical AI with true domain understanding is needed to capture value and win in the market. We've seen that play out across our prior investments such as EliseAI and we are starting to see it with Cadastral."

Investors point to Cadastral's rapid adoption and ease of use as key differentiators in a historically slow-moving industry. Cadastral is ready to go out of the box without any customer-specific training and customer data is never used to train any models.

"We're really excited about what Cadastral is building and how quickly it has already scaled across a number of JLL use cases," said Raj Singh, Managing Partner of JLL Spark Global Ventures. "The speed at which teams can get value from the product is extremely compelling."

Cadastral is also co-founded by Aman Dhesi, CTO, who previously built large-scale AI systems at Meta, DoorDash, and Square.

"We've democratized advanced AI capabilities for everyone in the industry — from small owner-operators to large publicly traded REITs," said Dhesi. "Cadastral delivers real value within seconds of logging in."

Headquartered in New York City, Cadastral integrates seamlessly with leading document management systems including SharePoint, Box, and Dropbox, as well as core real estate platforms such as Yardi.

About CadastralCadastral is the pre-eminent real estate specific AI solution that acts as your CRE analyst out of the box. Built by experienced technology and real estate industry professionals, the Company is trusted by more than 40 global organizations. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in New York, Cadastral is on a mission to democratize access to AI agents and tools for real estate and private equity professionals all over the world.

About Navitas CapitalNavitas Capital is the leading venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology companies transforming foundational industries, including real estate, construction, energy, and infrastructure. The firm leverages a deep network of industry leaders and strategic partners to help portfolio companies scale efficiently and effectively. Founded in 2009 and currently investing out of Fund IV, Navitas' notable exits and investments include Plangrid, Matterport, Procore, View, OpenSpace, EliseAI, and Document Crunch.

For all media inquiries, please contact wakeup@cadastral.ai

