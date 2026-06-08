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Camel Energy GmbH Showcases Advanced Battery Technologies at AABC Europe 2026

08 giugno 2026 | 06.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MAINZ, Germany, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camel Energy GmbH proudly participated in the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC Europe 2026), held in Mainz, Germany, one of the automotive industry's leading international events dedicated to next-generation battery technologies and electrification.

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During the conference, Camel Energy GmbH presented its latest developments and capabilities in advanced lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery technologies, including innovative cell solutions, battery management systems (BMS), and integrated battery solutions designed to support the evolving needs of global automotive OEMs and mobility applications.

The event provided an important platform for exchanging insights with industry leaders, OEMs, technology partners, and engineering experts from across the battery and automotive ecosystem. Camel Energy GmbH's participation reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation, electrification, and the development of high-performance and sustainable energy storage solutions for the future of mobility. As the European subsidiary of Camel Group, Camel Energy GmbH continues to expand its presence across Europe, strengthening collaborations with key automotive stakeholders while supporting the transition toward cleaner and smarter mobility solutions.

About Camel Energy GmbHCamel Energy GmbH is the European subsidiary of Camel Group, a leading global manufacturer of advanced battery and energy storage solutions serving automotive OEMs and industrial customers worldwide.

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/camel-energy-gmbh-showcases-advanced-battery-technologies-at-aabc-europe-2026-302793659.html

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