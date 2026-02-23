Capital Constellation Forms Strategic Partnership with Gallatin Point Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Constellation, an investment platform managed by Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), today announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Gallatin Point Capital LLC ("Gallatin"), a private investment firm focused on structured investments in financial institutions, services, and related assets.

Gallatin was founded in 2017 by Matthew Botein and Lee Sachs. Previously, Mr. Botein served as Chief Investment Officer for Alternatives and Co-Head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, while Mr. Sachs led multiple asset management businesses and served as Head of the Financial Crisis Response team under President Obama during the Global Financial Crisis.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Gallatin manages approximately $6 billion in assets on behalf of a global investor base. The firm employs a flexible approach, investing across the capital structure and throughout the lifecycle of financial services businesses. The investment from Constellation Generation V provides Gallatin with long-term strategic capital backed by leading institutional investors, including primary commitments to its investment vehicles as well as capital to support its balance sheet. Gallatin will continue to operate independently, with no changes to its day-to-day management or investment processes.

"This partnership is a strong endorsement of the platform we have built and provides resources to continue investing in our team and capabilities," said Matthew Botein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gallatin. Lee Sachs, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added: "We were intentional in selecting a partner with a deep understanding of our business, and we believe Capital Constellation's aligned approach will enhance our ability to serve our investors."

Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer of Wafra, said: "Gallatin has built an impressive franchise defined by sector expertise, flexibility, and disciplined execution. We have high conviction in the platform and its leadership." Jordan Siskin, Managing Director and Co-Head of Strategic Partnerships at Wafra, added: "Capital Constellation is purpose-built to support high-quality investment firms, and our experience investing in financial services platforms gives us an appreciation for Gallatin's differentiated approach. We are excited to partner with Matt, Lee, and their team as they continue to scale their firm."

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Wafra. Ardea Partners LP served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Gallatin.

About Gallatin Point CapitalGallatin Point Capital LLC is a private investment firm focused on opportunistic investments in financial institutions, financial services, and related assets. Gallatin Point partners closely with management teams and investors, seeking to align strategic capital with experienced leadership to maximize long-term value for all stakeholders. More information about Gallatin Point is available at www.gallatinpoint.com.

About WafraWafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $29 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative investment strategies including strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For over 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Wafra is headquartered in New York with additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

About Capital ConstellationAdvised by Wafra and founded in partnership with a select group of institutional asset owners, Capital Constellation is an innovative investment program, designed as a collaborative asset owner platform with expertise from some of the world's premier institutional investors. Capital Constellation pursues a private equity strategy to launch and accelerate the next generation of alternative asset management firms. The platform fosters partnerships with talented investment teams that can create aligned, substantial and lasting benefits for both asset owners and alternative asset managers.

