Cetim and MIRDC: international cooperation to accelerate the decarbonization of industry

KAOHSIUNG, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At JEC World 2025, Cetim, the technical center of mechanical industry, and Taiwan's Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to initiate a partnership, with a particular focus on the technological challenges linked to hydrogen, advanced composite materials and those related to training to these fields.

A partnership focused on decarbonizing industry

This agreement marks the launch of an international cooperation aimed at stimulating innovation and supporting the transition of manufacturers in their decarbonization around 3 main axes:

1- Accelerating the development of the hydrogen (H2) industry:the partnership covers the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to use, including storage and transport, and includes the development of more robust, reliable and economical technologies for material testing in high pressure hydrogen environment.

2- Supporting the decarbonization of the hydrogen industry with composite materials:Cetim and MIRDC will also be working together to develop solutions aimed at lightening and decarbonizing composite structural parts for the hydrogen industry. Joint work will focus on composite assembly technologies, in particular composite thermoplastic welding, to promote the transition to lighter materials with less environmental impact.

3- Skills transfer for the industrialization of decarbonation technologies: the partnership will also focus on transferring skills to manufacturers. Training courses will be set up, covering the hydrogen value chain, advanced materials characterization and composite materials in the broadest sense.

This partnership is part of a development dynamic in line with Cetim's strategic priorities, notably the ecological and energy transition, with a focus on hydrogen and advanced materials.

MIRDC CEO Lai Yung-Hsiang states that Cetim and MIRDC share similar backgrounds and possess strong synergies in technical expertise and research. Through this joint work, we will focus on the advancing hydrogen energy technology, empowering Taiwan's hydrogen energy ecosystem. In the future, the scope of collaboration will further extend to metal materials, aerospace, precision machining, and new energy sectors, strengthening ties between Taiwanese and French industries.

About MIRDC

Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC) is a prominent Taiwanese institution dedicated to advancing the metal industry through research, innovation, and technical support. Established to strengthen the competitiveness of the metal sector, MIRDC employs approximately 1,100 experts, specializing in areas such as materials development, manufacturing processes, precision engineering, and environmental sustainability. MIRDC collaborates closely with industries and academia to foster innovation and enhance industrial resilience.

About Cetim

Cetim is the French leading technological accelerator for industryCetim brings the best of research to manufacturers and offers a global solution of consulting and engineering services. Its multidisciplinary skills and its unique R&D capacity are supported by more than 1,100 experts, doctors, engineers and technicians, who transform every day manufacturing players all over the world, for the benefit of an ever more digital, efficient, positive and sustainable industry, capable of responding to the great economic and ecological challenges of our time.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645194/MIRDC.jpg