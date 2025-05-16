circle x black
ChangAn Launches Rayong Factory, Focusing on Sustainable Manufacturing, Efficiency, Cost, and Quality

16 maggio 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The launch coincided with ChangAn's 28.59 millionth vehicle rolling off the assembly line, marking a key milestone in its international expansion.

RAYONG, Thailand, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, officially opened its first international new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing base in Rayong, Thailand, integrating sustainable, low-carbon, flexible manufacturing, and intelligent digital systems that focus on efficiency, cost, and quality. The launch marks a key milestone for ChangAn in its international manufacturing structure and injects advanced intelligent manufacturing power into Thailand's automotive industry.

The opening of ChangAn's Rayong Factory marks a new phase of its Vast Ocean Plan, shifting from product exports to industrial globalisation. It showcases the Company's potential in global expansion across products, smart manufacturing, branding, and green, digital innovation.

As a key production hub, the plant features five intelligent workshops — including welding, painting, general and engine assembly, and battery — with 90% automation at key quality control stations, among the highest in Thailand's auto industry. The factory incorporates energy-saving and eco-friendly features aligned with green development goals. A 14MW photovoltaic system will provide 45% of the plant's electricity. Recirculating air towers, louvers, natural lighting, and rainwater recycling will cut energy use for lighting and ventilation, improve water efficiency, and lower energy costs by an estimated 5%.

ChangAn has implemented an innovative and flexible production system to lower manufacturing costs and efficiently build high-value vehicles. The welding workshop features 39 robots and advanced material-joining methods, including FDS, EPS, and SPR, delivering strength beyond traditional connection techniques. The painting workshop uses 29 robots and advanced spraying to extend paint life to 15 years and reduce emissions by 40%, while the assembly line features 140 stations, including 18 fully and 125 semi-automated units. Technologies such as automated seal adjustment and AGV vehicles allow for multi-model and multi-power production. The power workshop supports engine and battery production, including ultra-precise engine tile-matching and visual guidance across 22 battery processes. Forty-five AGVs create a flexible, responsive manufacturing and transport system.

As a digital-first factory, ChangAn employs a full-stack digital ecosystem with a microservice architecture for 100% online operations. The entire manufacturing process is scheduled in real time, improving supply chain coordination and reducing the order delivery cycle from 21 days to 15 days. The ChangAn Quality Operating System (CAQOS) ensures comprehensive quality management across supplier parts, vehicle production, and market services. During production, 77 surveillance cameras and 62 foolproof checkpoints are used, creating 71 quality containment processes to ensure end-to-end quality across parts, production, and market services.

Looking forward, ChangAn aims to localise 80% of production at its Rayong Factory, create 30,000 jobs, and support low-carbon growth and talent development for Thailand's green transition. Positioned as a hub for Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, ChangAn plans to exceed 5 million global and 3 million new energy vehicle sales by 2030. Over the next three years, it will launch 12 new energy models and expand AI features. A new Rayong parts centre will support right-hand drive markets with 24-hour delivery.

"After 556 days of dedication from over 2,000 employees and partners around the world, we have built a factory that is efficient, modern, and smart," said Shen Xinghua, Managing Director of ChangAn Automobile Southeast Asia Business Unit. "We are here for the long run. Together, we will help shape a cleaner, smarter, and stronger automotive future — In Thailand , For Thailand, and For the world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689215/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2689216/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-launches-rayong-factory-focusing-on-sustainable-manufacturing-efficiency-cost-and-quality-302457632.html

in Evidenza