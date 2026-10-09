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Chelsea FC announces new global partnership with GAC

09 ottobre 2026 | 07.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China and LONDON, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Football Club today announced a global partnership, with GAC – one of the world's fastest growing global automotive businesses – which sees them become the club's Official Automotive Partner. The partnership brings together Chelsea's global football community and GAC's growing global automotive business, creating closer connections with fans and consumers in the UK, across Europe and beyond.

Chelsea FC has one of the largest global fan bases in the world with millions of supporters across Europe and beyond. GAC are one of China's largest automobile manufacturers and the partnership comes at a time when GAC is expanding its global reach and into new markets with its range of high-quality, practical models.

GAC and Chelsea FC first joined forces for the 2026 pre-season tour and this new chapter together will see vehicles from GAC's AION range escorting the men's team to Stamford Bridge on selected matchdays. GAC and Chelsea FC will also collaborate on digital storytelling, fan experiences and engagement including car displays, providing opportunities for the Chelsea family to discover GAC and its vehicles.

The UK and Europe are important markets in GAC's international development. The partnership with Chelsea FC adds a new dimension to this work, complementing product introductions, sales-channel development and customer support. It will help GAC reach audiences beyond traditional automotive channels as the company continues to build its presence across the region.

GAC's European lineup includes the AION V electric SUV and the AION UT compact electric hatchback, offering options for family travel and everyday mobility. Both models reflect the company's focus on practical usability, technology and quality.

The partnership also forms part of GAC's One GAC 2.0 global strategy and its Local for Local approach. By combining the partnership's international reach with activities shaped around local interests, GAC and Chelsea FC will build lasting connections together with supporters and customers.

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Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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