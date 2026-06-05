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CHIGEE Launches XR-1: A Screen-Free Motorcycle Dash Cam That Records Every Ride and Speaks Up When It Counts

05 giugno 2026 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Front-and-rear 1080P 60FPS recording, automatic start, voice alerts and hidden installation, now a 2026 MUSE Design Awards Gold Winner.

CTA

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE today announced the XR-1, a discreet motorcycle dash cam built for riders who want protection without extra complexity. The XR-1 starts recording the moment the motorcycle powers on, captures front and rear footage automatically, and confirms its status out loud — then tucks out of sight, leaving the cockpit clean and the bike's original look intact.

 

Once the bike starts, it records continuously in the background, with loop recording overwriting the oldest clips so riders never have to clean up files. Proactive voice guidance monitors recording status, SD card, camera connection and system errors, speaking up the moment something needs attention — so riders set off knowing the device is ready, not hoping it is. Voice prompts are available in English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese and Korean.

When something goes wrong, the XR-1 protects what matters. Emergency Lock detects sudden impact or abnormal movement and locks the current clip so it can't be overwritten, and helps preserve footage if power is cut without warning. Parking Guard keeps watch after the engine is off, waking from low-power standby to record knocks, tip-overs and hit-and-runs while the rider is away.

Footage quality is built on a 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor — the same platform behind CHIGEE's flagship AIO-6 display — driving 1080P recording at up to 60FPS, with Smart HDR, a 136° wide-angle view and intelligent stabilization for smooth, clear results in real riding conditions. Clips transfer to the CHIGEE GO app over a dedicated 5GHz Wi-Fi link at speeds above 10MB/s, fast enough to save and share before the helmet comes off.

Engineered to CHIGEE standards, the XR-1 main unit is rated IP69K with IP68 cameras, using PC+TPU dual-shot construction and an aluminum-alloy heat structure to withstand rain, vibration, heat and high-pressure washing. An optional GPS Remote Control adds handlebar control and ride tracking.

The CHIGEE XR-1 is now officially on sale at the official CHIGEE website, priced at US$219.

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE develops smart riding technology for motorcyclists, bringing car-grade intelligence and safety to two wheels.

Media Contact:press@chigeego.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994047/CHIGEE_Launches_XR_1_A_Screen_Free_Motorcycle_Dash_Cam_That_Records_Every_Ride_and_Speaks_Up_When_It.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994046/CHIGEE_Launches_XR_1_A_Screen_Free_Motorcycle_Dash_Cam_That_Records_Every_Ride_and_Speaks_Up_When_It.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2994048/CHIGEE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chigee-launches-xr-1-a-screen-free-motorcycle-dash-cam-that-records-every-ride-and-speaks-up-when-it-counts-302792410.html

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