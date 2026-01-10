circle x black
China's furniture Giant HENGLIN to Globally Debut the Intelligent Office Chair 800 Featuring "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem" at imm cologne 2026

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HENGLIN, a leading enterprise in China's furniture industry, will show a new chair. It is called the HENGLIN 800. The show is in Germany. It is at imm cologne 2026. The chair has a smart system. The system cares for your spine. It is a new idea. The launch is important. It will change office chairs. Chairs will become smart. They will help your health.

The core breakthrough of the Henglin 800 Smart Office Chair lies in its revolutionary "Dynamic Spine-Care Ecosystem." Moving beyond the static support of traditional seating, it integrates multi-dimensional sensory immersion technologies—such as leg-pressure-relieving back tracking, zero-shift pressure relief, and zero-gap back fitting—alongside intelligent systems like millimeter-level dynamic lumbar tracking and scheduled lumbar activation. The chair senses the user's posture in real time and automatically adjusts support points, delivering precise, dynamic, and adaptive support to the spine. This makes it the world's first smart office chair capable of autonomous health management.

In addition to its core spine-care system, the chair incorporates comprehensive comfort and smart interactive features. It includes a built-in intelligent voice system for convenient voice command control, while an electric massage system, heating, and ventilation work together to provide holistic care—from lumbar support to physical comfort. Designed to effectively alleviate fatigue associated with prolonged sitting, the chair aims to enhance both work efficiency and overall well-being.

"The HENGLIN 800 embodies our vision of 'healthy seating,' signaling the end of the static chair era," stated the business Head of HENGLIN. "At imm cologne, we are showcasing not just a chair, but a new solution from Chinese intelligent manufacturing for global healthy office environments. We are also presenting several upgraded product iterations to meet diverse customer needs."

Henglin Home Furnishings Co., Ltd. is the company. It is also called HENGLIN. It started in 1998. The main office is in Anji. Anji is in Zhejiang province. This place is famous for chairs. The company makes many chairs. It does research and development. It also makes and sells the chairs. The company uses good design. It uses smart technology. Health is very important to them. HENGLIN sells chairs all over the world. It wants to lead the industry. It wants to make better chairs for everyone.

