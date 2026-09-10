Clean hydrogen investment reaches USD 130 billion as energy security and resilience rise up the global agenda

BRUSSELS, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean hydrogen is no longer a future bet – it is being built now. According to the Hydrogen Council's Global Hydrogen Compass 2026, released today, committed investment has surpassed USD 130 billion, corresponding to 6.9 Mtpa of committed capacity across more than 570 projects worldwide, 90% of which are under construction or already operational.

The new report, co-authored with McKinsey & Company and informed by the perspectives of some 70 global CEOs, highlights continued industry progress alongside a changing strategic context. Over the past year, global operational capacity has nearly doubled and is expected to double again next year as projects under construction come online.

At the same time, shifting geopolitical priorities are strengthening hydrogen's role as a strategic resilience lever. As governments seek to strengthen energy security, build more resilient economies and support long-term industrial growth, hydrogen is receiving renewed attention for its ability to help address multiple strategic priorities alongside deep decarbonization, complementing growing electrification and use of renewable energy sources.

Geographically, China remains the largest market, accounting for more than half of global committed renewable hydrogen capacity, as well as 90% of new operational capacity globally added since 2025. Europe now follows as the second-largest market, leading in project count and relative investment growth (+35% since 2025). The United States continues to lead in low-carbon hydrogen deployment, accounting for approximately 75% of global committed low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia capacity.

The experience of these leading markets also points to the industry's next challenge: projects move forward where policy and infrastructure are the most robust. Of the 11 Mpta of potential 2030 clean hydrogen demand that existing policies could unlock by 2030, around 6 Mtpa is firmed today by policies that have been enacted and enforced. Unlocking the remaining 5 Mpta now requires urgent action from governments to deliver on existing policy commitments.

For policymakers, the top priority is to implement enabling incentives and mandates, as well as robust carbon pricing instruments providing demand signals. For industry, the focus is to serve that demand cost effectively, which requires strong push to reduce cost and build the necessary infrastructure.

Combining comprehensive industry data with CEO perspectives and lessons learned from some of the world's most significant clean hydrogen projects, Global Hydrogen Compass 2026 provides a fact-based assessment of the industry's progress and the practical actions needed to accelerate deployment. The report was launched today for the first time through a dedicated global virtual event, featuring the Hydrogen Council Co-Chairs alongside CEOs from Baker Hughes, CF Industries, Port of Rotterdam and Sinopec, with its findings also presented at today's Hydrogen Energy Ministerial in Japan.

Jaehoon Chang, Vice-Chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, said: "The debate has shifted from whether hydrogen can deliver to how fast countries choose to build. While the pace varies by market, the principle is the same: identify where hydrogen creates the most value, build the ecosystem around it and prove it works. This year's Compass highlights a clear lesson: wherever countries deploy hydrogen solutions suited to their context and support them with policy, competitive hydrogen ecosystems are taking hold. By learning from those examples, we can build on that momentum faster and with greater confidence."

François Jackow, CEO of Air Liquide and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, said: "Hydrogen is not only a decarbonization solution; it is also the indispensable partner to renewable electricity. Through their synergies, hydrogen strengthens the resilience and improves the efficiency and affordability of the overall energy system. As countries accelerate electrification, recognizing hydrogen's systemic role will be essential to building secure, competitive and affordable energy systems for the future."

Ivana Jemelkova, CEO of the Hydrogen Council, said: "Decision-makers need both robust market data and practical experience from those delivering projects on the ground. Global Hydrogen Compass 2026 complements the IEA's Global Hydrogen Review by bringing together the collective perspective of industry leaders. Together, they provide a more complete picture of where the industry stands today and the practical actions needed to accelerate deployment."

Global Hydrogen Compass LaunchJoin the Hydrogen Council for the launch of Global Hydrogen Compass 2026 on September 10, 2026 where you will hear directly from industry CEOs.

The event will be delivered in two live virtual sessions. Sign up here: https://hc.brrmedia.co.uk/

About Global Hydrogen Compass

Global Hydrogen Compass is the Hydrogen Council's annual publication tracking the progress and priorities of the global hydrogen industry. Authored in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, it combines comprehensive industry data with proprietary insights from Hydrogen Council members, direct perspectives from global CEO leaders, and lessons learned from key hydrogen projects worldwide.

Visit compass.hydrogencouncil.com for key insights, dynamic dashboards and global maps.

About The Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is the world's largest and only CEO-led global hydrogen alliance, bringing together some 140 companies from 20+ countries across the entire hydrogen value chain. Representing some $9 trillion in market capitalization, 7.1 million in FTEs and some $6.4 trillion in revenues, the Council provides a unique, cross-sector platform for global leaders to align strategy, accelerate collaboration and shape the development of a globally integrated hydrogen sector.

To find out more visit www.hydrogencouncil.com and follow the Hydrogen Council on LinkedIn.

Media Enquiriescommunications@hydrogencouncil.com

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