"CMG's First Big Hit of 2026", CCTV-4 Airs "The Grand Northwest"

15 gennaio 2026 | 03.47
BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major documentary series focusing on the transformation in recent years of what has been, historically, one of China's poorer regions - its Northwest - has turned the spotlight on the role of coordinated regional development in China's ongoing modernization.

In ten, 40-minute episodes "The Grand Northwest", produced by CMG's CCTV-4 (Asia Channel), weaves together archive materials and contemporary case studies to create a narrative describing, with both historical depth and contemporary warmth, the remarkable progress, both economic and cultural, being made in the five provinces and autonomous regions that form Northwest China - Shaanxi, Gansu, Ningxia, Qinghai and Xinjiang. Like the earlier "The Grand Northeast", this series also interprets how that progress is not only benefiting from, but also contributing to, the national development strategy. 

Innovative filming techniques capture the spectacular natural beauty of the Northwest, and reveal the spirit of those who have worked to transform the landscape for the benefit of the local communities. From the carefully designed opening sequence to the original score, every element is infused with the distinctive aesthetic of Northwest China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861627/CMG_s_First_Big_Hit_of_2026_CCTV_4_Airs__The_Grand_Northwest.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cmgs-first-big-hit-of-2026-cctv-4-airs-the-grand-northwest-302661809.html

