Configit's New Value-Added Reseller Program for Mid-Market Highlights Market Maturity

The self-sufficient ecosystem will enhance Configit's ability to deliver tailored solutions

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its new Value-Added Reseller (VAR) program. The launch of this program marks a key milestone in expanding Configit's VAR and service provider community. As part of this program launch, Configit recently signed its first two VARs, highlighting the market maturity for CLM and the company's readiness to serve mid-market clients.

The VAR Program underscores Configit's commitment to innovation and offers clients and partners more comprehensive, flexible service options, driving greater efficiency and growth. Additionally, Configit's new go-to-market strategy and VAR approach represent a significant shift towards more strategic partnerships, enabling the company to leverage collective expertise and drive impactful industry advancements.

The expanded VAR and service provider community offers partners more opportunities for collaboration and new business growth, leveraging a broader network while maintaining a strategic focus on their customers. The program signifies a significant advancement in the market, fostering innovation and setting new standards, which can drive broader industry progress and improvements. Mid-market customers will benefit from more comprehensive and flexible service options, allowing for tailored solutions that better meet their needs and drive greater efficiency and growth.

Enrico Magnone, strategy officer and partner, Coolshop Srl, said: "Partnering with Configit helps us better equip companies with the power of Configuration Lifecycle Management. We look forward to extending our work together to transform sales processes for businesses as customer expectations evolve and digitization continues."

Max Mirbaz, vice president of global partners, Configit, said: "The VAR Program highlights a new phase in our business, signifying that we are ready to offer access to Configit's industry-leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and CLM solutions to those who serve the mid-market. We will partner with a limited number of VARs that will collaborate with us to expand their market reach and deliver unmatched configurator solutions."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824364/Configit_Logo_Logo.jpg