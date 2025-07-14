"Copyright in China" Exhibition Opens at WIPO Headquarters

GENEVA, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of the 66th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the exhibition "Safeguarding Innovation, Shaping the Future Together—Copyright in China" officially opened at WIPO's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Jointly organized by the National Copyright Administration of China (NCAC), the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, and WIPO, and hosted by China Intercontinental Communication Center, the exhibition attracted more than 1,000 delegates from WIPO member states and observer organizations. The opening event also featured cultural performances and a showcase of traditional Chinese cuisine.

The exhibition is divided into four thematic sections: International Cooperation, Legal Framework, Copyright Protection, and Industry Development. Through a dynamic combination of multimedia displays, physical exhibits, hands-on experiences, case studies, and live performances, the exhibition offers a comprehensive look at the development of China's copyright system and its growing engagement in global intellectual property governance. It underscores the critical role copyright plays in fostering innovation and driving economic and social progress, while showcasing China's commitment to international cooperation and its pragmatic approach to strengthening copyright protection.

WIPO Director General Daren Tang attended the opening ceremony and, in his remarks, highlighted China's longstanding contributions to innovation—from ancient inventions to today's digital creative industries. He emphasized that China's flourishing copyright sector supports economic growth, job creation, and a vibrant cultural ecosystem, and noted the global appeal of Chinese gaming, film, and collectible arts. Tang underscored that the exhibition reflects China's nurturing environment for innovation and its deep cultural heritage, illustrating the vital role of copyright in sustaining creative economies.

A senior official from NCAC also addressed the audience, emphasizing China's strong support for the development of the copyright sector. The official noted that in recent years, copyright has become an increasingly prominent part of China's national development strategy. The country has significantly enhanced its copyright legislation and governance, improved enforcement mechanisms, and witnessed rapid growth in its copyright industries. Public awareness of copyright has risen substantially, and the climate for innovation and creativity has never been more dynamic. China is also deepening international cooperation, expanding dialogue and partnerships with WIPO and countries worldwide, and promoting copyright collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative. These efforts aim to build a balanced and effective global copyright system that benefits people around the world.

https://youtu.be/EATUbQvEELI

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.