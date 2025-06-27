Coway Launches The Airmega 50, Its Most Compact Cylindrical Air Purifier To Date

AMSTERDAM, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, South Korea's leading wellness tech company, has launched the Airmega 50, the most compact model in its air purifier lineup to date, in the European market. This latest release brings premium air purification into everyday spaces with a focus on portability, performance, and peace of mind.

The Airmega 50 is available now to European consumers just ahead of World Allergy Week 2025 (29 June – 5 July), a timely decision that reinforces Coway's commitment to helping those living with asthma and seasonal allergies improve their indoor air quality.

According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), over 150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergic diseases, making compact air purifiers an increasingly practical choice for relief from airborne allergens and all-round healthier living.

Following the well-received Airmega 100, recently named one of The Independent's "Best Air Purifiers for 2025", the new Airmega 50 delivers similar performance with a smaller footprint, making it ideal for bedrooms, home offices, study rooms, or even gaming setups.

Despite its small size, the Airmega 50 boasts a 360° filtration system that can service rooms up to 31 m² in just one hour. Its advanced 3-stage filtration system captures 99.999% of nano-sized particles, including those as small as 0.01 microns, effectively removing fine dust, pollen, and other allergens.

Weighing only 1.6 kg and standing 32 cm tall, the Airmega 50 is light enough to move from room to room, offering clean air circulation wherever you need it.

Key features include:

The Airmega 50 is available now via Coway's Amazon brand store page. For more information, visit Coway's official website.

