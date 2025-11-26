Crypto4A Unveils QxVault™: Secrets. Simplified. A Fully Integrated Secrets Management Vault with Built-In Hardware Security Module

eMudhra/CertiNext joins as launch partner to deploy QxVault™ for global enterprise trust infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto4A Technologies Inc., a leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of QxVault™, a groundbreaking secrets management platform that integrates a FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant Hardware Security Module (HSM) for robust management of secrets. Designed for now and the post-quantum era, QxVault™ delivers secure management of secrets, credentials, and API keys with built-in crypto-agility and sovereignty, all without the need for HSM expertise.

Built using best in class open-source secrets management tools and powered by Crypto4A's own Quantum Assured Security Module (QASM™) and QxOS™, QxVault™ enables organizations to unify secrets storage, automate credential rotation, and meet compliance mandates while preparing for the coming quantum computing disruption.

"At eMudhra/CertiNext, our mission has always been to build trust in a digital world through secure identity and authentication infrastructure," said Scott Rea, COO, eMuhdra/CertiNext. "Partnering with Crypto4A to deploy QxVault™ allows us to extend that trust now, and into the quantum-safe era. Its integrated HSM and seamless scalability provide the performance and assurance of our customer's demand."

QxVault™: Secrets. Simplified.

"Secrets are of paramount importance to modern cloud infrastructure, from on-prem systems to the rapidly expanding AI and Kubernetes ecosystems, and organizations are struggling under the weight of secret sprawl, breaches, and rising compliance pressure," said John O'Connor, VP of Product Management at Crypto4A. "With QxVault™, our goal is to eliminate this growing complexity and give organizations full control over how their secrets are protected. By tightly integrating a quantum-safe HSM and onboard compute directly into the QxVault™, we're making FIPS-certified, hardware-backed secrets management drastically easier to deploy while providing the flexibility and control of today's infrastructure demand."

"We're proud to partner with eMudhra/CertiNext, a global leader in digital trust services, to deliver a simplified secrets solution ready for production today."

With QxVault™, Crypto4A continues to redefine cybersecurity infrastructure for the quantum era, empowering organizations to protect their most sensitive assets with future-proof, sovereign, and compliant technology.

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A is a Canadian cybersecurity company pioneering quantum-safe hardware security modules (HSMs) and infrastructure solutions designed to safeguard the digital world today and tomorrow. Trusted by enterprises, governments, and infrastructure providers across the globe, we specialize in crypto-agility, scalability, portability, and post-quantum cryptography.

About eMudhra / CertiNext

eMudhra is a global leader in digital trust, identity, and cybersecurity solutions, supporting secure digital transformation across 25+ countries. Through its subsidiary CertiNext, the company delivers advanced PKI, digital signatures, and certificate lifecycle management. eMudhra also provides post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms for testing quantum-resilient private certificates, along with PQC assessments for enterprises and IoT ecosystems—helping organizations build trusted and future-ready digital infrastructure.

