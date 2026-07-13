Cynosure Lutronic Brings Next-Generation Monopolar RF to Europe as Patient Demand for Non-Invasive Skin Tightening Reaches New Heights

XERF, the dual-frequency skin tightening technology that has transformed aesthetics practices in the US and Asia-Pacific, is now available across EMEA. It arrives as new consumer research reveals a spike in demand for non-invasive rejuvenation.

LONDON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynosure Lutronic, a global developer of energy-based aesthetic technologies, today announced the European launch* of XERF, its next-generation monopolar radiofrequency (RF) skin tightening platform.

The only device in its category to deliver two frequencies - 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz - within a single treatment shot, XERF enables RF energy to penetrate multiple tissue depths simultaneously and address superficial, mid-dermal, and deeper structural layers within the same session. Since its launch in Korea, XERF has become one of the most in-demand RF platforms in the market, attracting widespread attention from global influencers and celebrities because of its ability to deliver visible, natural looking results without needles, numbing or downtime. Adopted by leading practitioners in both South Korea and the US.

European demand is strong

The launch follows major consumer research, commissioned by Cynosure Lutronic and conducted by independent research firm Appinio. The survey, of more than 4,700 adults across Europe and Saudi Arabia, suggests the European aesthetic market is primed for the exact type of treatment XERF delivers.

It found 58% of respondents rated firming sagging skin as very or extremely important, and 67% expressed a preference for treatments that do not require needles. Likewise, "clear evidence of long-lasting results" was the single most consistent factor that would motivate undecided patients to consider a non-surgical skin tightening treatment - cited by 28.3% of all respondents.

Nikhil Nathwani at Cynosure Lutronic, said:

"XERF has earned an outstanding reputation in the United States and across the Asia-Pacific region, where it has been adopted by leading practitioners.

"The appetite we have seen ahead of this launch has been remarkable. Clinics across Europe have been reaching out to learn more, which tells us the market was genuinely waiting for this."

XERF was engineered in Korea and brings a range of innovations to the monopolar RF category:

These technologies are designed to reduce the need for pre-treatment numbing for many patients.

Nikhil Nathwani added:

"Data tells us people are not simply looking for treatments that make them look younger. They want to invest in the long-term health of their skin, and they want results they can trust to last. We're proud to make XERF available to clinicians who are ready to deliver a genuinely differentiated treatment experience. We are not simply launching a new device, we are introducing a proven one to a market that is ready for it."

XERF has become established as a go-to platform among Korea's leading aesthetic physicians, and has attracted strong coverage in beauty, health, and lifestyle media in the US and Asia-Pacific, with interest from high-profile patients enhancing awareness among a wider consumer audience.

*Availability of XERF in each individual country is subject to the satisfaction of all applicable local regulatory and legal requirements in that country. CE marking alone does not constitute authorisation to market, sell or launch the device in any particular jurisdiction.

About Cynosure Lutronic:

With more than 30 years of combined innovation and leadership in energy-based devices, Cynosure Lutronic enables dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic practitioners worldwide to deliver non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments. The company offers one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios across skin resurfacing, revitalisation, hair removal, vascular treatments, skin toning, and body contouring. Cynosure Lutronic operates through direct sales in the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through distributors in approximately 130 countries worldwide.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005755/Cynosure_Lutronic_Xerf.mp4

Contact:Fleur RequenaEMEA Marketing Directorfleur.requena@cynosurelutronic.com+34 652 250 426

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