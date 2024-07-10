Dahua Technology Launches New-generation MultiVision Series with Wider Monitoring Coverage

HANGZHOU, China, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has released its latest MultiVision series cameras tailored to address common monitoring challenges. With three subseries, MultiVision offers all-in-one design, enlarged monitoring coverage, multiple integrated channels and AI functions, enabling substantial cost savings for customers.

As the security industry develops, the demand for larger scene monitoring, clearer images and smarter functions is growing exponentially over the years. Developed as early as 2016, Dahua's MultiVision Series is the fruit of continued in-depth research on addressing these monitoring requirements.

With the aforementioned highlights, MultiVision is ideal for application scenarios that require larger and cost-effective monitoring coverage such as villas, warehouses, enterprise parks, squares, and more.

To learn more about Dahua's MultiVision Series, please visit the official webpage here.

