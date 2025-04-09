DB HiTek to Participate in PCIM 2025, Strengthening Marketing in Europe

... Germany's Largest Power Semiconductor Exhibition in Nuremberg (May 6–8)… Sharing the latest developments in Analog & Power, Specialty CIS, SiC and GaN technologies

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek, a leading 8-inch foundry company, will participate in PCIM 2025, Europe's largest power semiconductor exhibition, held in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 6 to May 8 (local time), to expand its presence in the European market.

At the exhibition, DB HiTek plans to showcase the latest technology developments in its world-best BCDMOS, Specialty CIS, and the next-generation power semiconductor SiC and GaN. Notably, the company's SiC and GaN power semiconductor processes, which DB HiTek has been actively developing as key future growth drivers, will be prominently featured at the event.

In February, DB HiTek secured the basic characteristics of its 8-inch SiC wafer through full in-house processing. The company aims to improve yield and reliability throughout this year and plans to offer the process to its customers by late 2025.

Additionally, DB HiTek has successfully developed an 8-inch GaN process with 650V HEMT characteristics and plans to complete reliability validation within the year. The company announced that it will launch a dedicated GaN MPW service in October, actively supporting customer product evaluations.

According to market research firm Yole Développement, the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2024 to $7.6 billion in 2027, with a high CAGR of 27.6%.

Regarding its participation in PCIM 2025, DB HiTek commented, "This exhibition will provide an opportunity to demonstrate our recognized strengths in supporting fabless customers and collaborating with global clients in the European market."

DB HiTek has established itself as a global leader in 8-inch Analog and Power semiconductor processes. However, the European customer base remains relatively small compared to other regions. The company aims to use this event to expand its footprint in the growing European market by acquiring new customers and strengthening collaborations with existing clients.

Currently, DB HiTek is mass-producing chips for 400 companies, with cumulative shipments of 6 million 8-inch wafers for Analog and Power semiconductor. The company has also secured Specialty CIS process technologies, including X-ray sensors, Global Shutter, and SPAD, and is actively engaged in mass production with various partners. Its semiconductor applications span mobile, consumer, and industrial sectors, with a growing share of automotive chips in recent years.

