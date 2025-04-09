circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 10:30
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

DB HiTek to Participate in PCIM 2025, Strengthening Marketing in Europe

09 aprile 2025 | 10.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

... Germany's Largest Power Semiconductor Exhibition in Nuremberg (May 6–8)… Sharing the latest developments in Analog & Power, Specialty CIS, SiC and GaN technologies 

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek, a leading 8-inch foundry company, will participate in PCIM 2025, Europe's largest power semiconductor exhibition, held in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 6 to May 8 (local time), to expand its presence in the European market.

At the exhibition, DB HiTek plans to showcase the latest technology developments in its world-best BCDMOS, Specialty CIS, and the next-generation power semiconductor SiC and GaN. Notably, the company's SiC and GaN power semiconductor processes, which DB HiTek has been actively developing as key future growth drivers, will be prominently featured at the event.

In February, DB HiTek secured the basic characteristics of its 8-inch SiC wafer through full in-house processing. The company aims to improve yield and reliability throughout this year and plans to offer the process to its customers by late 2025.

Additionally, DB HiTek has successfully developed an 8-inch GaN process with 650V HEMT characteristics and plans to complete reliability validation within the year. The company announced that it will launch a dedicated GaN MPW service in October, actively supporting customer product evaluations.

According to market research firm Yole Développement, the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2024 to $7.6 billion in 2027, with a high CAGR of 27.6%.

Regarding its participation in PCIM 2025, DB HiTek commented, "This exhibition will provide an opportunity to demonstrate our recognized strengths in supporting fabless customers and collaborating with global clients in the European market."

DB HiTek has established itself as a global leader in 8-inch Analog and Power semiconductor processes. However, the European customer base remains relatively small compared to other regions. The company aims to use this event to expand its footprint in the growing European market by acquiring new customers and strengthening collaborations with existing clients.

Currently, DB HiTek is mass-producing chips for 400 companies, with cumulative shipments of 6 million 8-inch wafers for Analog and Power semiconductor. The company has also secured Specialty CIS process technologies, including X-ray sensors, Global Shutter, and SPAD, and is actively engaged in mass production with various partners. Its semiconductor applications span mobile, consumer, and industrial sectors, with a growing share of automotive chips in recent years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656399/image_5026888_21003402_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/db-hitek-to-participate-in-pcim-2025-strengthening-marketing-in-europe-302418406.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza