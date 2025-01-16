Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 11:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

DeepRoute.ai Partners with smart to Advance Intelligent Driving

16 gennaio 2025 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, industry-leading AI company DeepRoute.ai announced a strategic partnership with smart to collaborate on the development of end-to-end models and application in the field of intelligent driving. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to pushing the boundaries of intelligent driving technology and embracing the next wave of the AI revolution.

With the latest intelligent driving technology, the vehicle will be capable of handling complex scenarios, including parking-to-parking, roundabouts, missing lane markings, and more. Powered by an advanced end-to-end model, vehicles equipped with this solution promise to deliver smarter, safer, and more reliable autonomous driving experiences for passengers.

DeepRoute.ai's technology is rapidly gaining traction, with over 30,000 vehicles already equipped with its DeepRoute IO intelligent driving platform in just four months. This number is expected to surge to 200,000 this year, as more than ten vehicle models are in progress. The collaboration with smart will further enhance training and algorithm validation, optimizing the technology for smoother and more reliable driving across diverse scenarios in various countries and regions.

smart, a world-renowned premium intelligent auto brand operating in 31 countries and regions, sees this partnership as a key step toward its goals. Mr. Yang Jun, the Global CTO of smart, stated: "smart is actively enhancing the R&D of intelligent driving technologies, aiming to strengthen our position in the AI era. DeepRoute has been a pioneer in autonomous driving and frontier technology development. We believe this partnership will bring better, safer, and more effortless driving experiences to our users."

"This partnership is significant as it enables us to expedite the development of latest intelligent driving technology while accelerating overseas road testing and deployment. We look forward to collaborating with more forward-thinking automakers to develop innovative intelligent driving solutions." Maxwell Zhou, CEO at DeepRoute, says.

About DeepRoute.aiDeepRoute.ai is an artificial intelligence company dedicated to the research, development and application of smart driving solutions. Being the first to develop production-ready smart driving solutions and a pioneer in deploying end-to-end architecture, DeepRotue.ai aims to create artificial general intelligence in robotics through mass-produced passenger vehicles.

DeepRoute.ai is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices in Beijing and Fremont, California. For more information, visit deeproute.ai, follow DeepRoute.ai on LinkedIn, and X, and subscribe to DeepRoute.ai on YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599805/Deeproute_ai_collaborates_smart_intelligent_driving.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deeprouteai-partners-with-smart-to-advance-intelligent-driving-302353047.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Economia_E_Finanza
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni ad Abu Dhabi: "Transizione energetica sfida storica"
News to go
Imprese, accordo tra Confindustria e Intesa Sp: 200 miliardi per la crescita
News to go
Temperature in discesa e ondata di gelo in arrivo, le previsioni meteo
News to go
I supermercati più amati d'Italia (secondo Altroconsumo)
News to go
Gaza, "ultimi dettagli" accordo su cessate il fuoco
News to go
TikTok a Elon Musk? L'ipotesi della Cina e la risposta del social
News to go
La ricerca: "IA minaccia migliaia di posti di lavoro a Wall Street"
News to go
Influenza, colpiti 5 milioni di italiani
News to go
Saldi invernali, compra il 60% degli italiani
News to go
Made in Italy, esportazione cibo raddoppiata in 10 anni
News to go
Meteo, crollano temperature: arriva forte ondata di freddo
News to go
Bancomat, novità sulle commissioni: cosa cambia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza