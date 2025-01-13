Cerca nel sito
 
Delta Force Reveals Big Plans for 2025 Updates

13 gennaio 2025 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Release Windows for Mobile Version Announced

Los Angeles, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Delta Force developer Team Jade revealed their plans for continuing content updates coming to the game in 2025, as well as gave an update on the release of the mobile version of Delta Force.

Delta Force has a bold plan for bringing its players fresh new content in 2025, including five new operators, seven new maps, new gadgets, new vehicles and more. For a full breakdown, please check out the Delta Force 2025 roadmap.

Team Jade will be sharing more when these seasons are dropping in the game soon, in the meantime, please visit the game's official website for more information about Delta Force.

Team Jade also provided an update on the release window for the much anticipated mobile version of the game. In a message to Delta Force Players by Game Director Shadow Guo, the team is committed to delivering the top tier experience that players deserve, and to do that means moving the release of the mobile version to the Summer of 2025.

For more information about Delta Force visit our official website and YouTube channel, with additional updates found on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the well-received free-to-play tactical shooter, serving as the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series. Featuring large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more, Delta Force can now be downloaded for free via its website, Delta Force on Steam and Epic Games Store pages.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ko8PA5LurCUPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596055/Photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delta-force-reveals-big-plans-for-2025-updates-302348790.html

