DermRays Celebrates 13 Years of Innovation with Advanced 810nm and 1064nm Diode Laser Hair Removal Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As DermRays marks its 13th anniversary, the pioneering beauty tech brand reaffirms its commitment to delivering safe, effective, and inclusive laser hair removal solutions for all skin tones and genders worldwide.

Since its inception, DermRays has revolutionized at-home hair removal with its advanced diode 810nm and 1064nm laser technology, designed to cater to a diverse global audience. Unlike traditional IPL devices limited by skin tone or hair color, DermRays' versatile laser hair removal devices are engineered to adapt seamlessly, ensuring optimal results for every user, regardless of ethnicity or gender.

Key Highlights of DermRays' 13-Year Journey:

To celebrate this milestone, DermRays is launching exclusive anniversary promotions discounts for the entire month of August, 2025. Customers are invited to join the celebration by sharing their success stories using #DermRays13.

"Thirteen years ago, we set out to democratize laser hair removal-making it accessible, safe, and effective for everyone," said Dr. Yang Lin, CEO of DermRays. "Today, we're proud to serve a vibrant community that reflects the beautiful diversity of our world."

For more information, visit DermRays' official website or watch their story on YouTube.

About DermRaysDermRays is a globally recognized beauty technology brand specializing in at-home laser hair removal devices. Combining medical-grade expertise with consumer-friendly design, DermRays empowers users to achieve salon-quality results in the comfort of their homes.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYn6D3aQv6E

