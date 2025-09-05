circle x black
DIGIERA Unveils HoloMax -- World's First Glasses-free 3D Laptop-Handheld Hybrid, Debuting at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIGIERA today unveiledHoloMax, the world's first glasses-free 3D laptop–handheld hybrid, at IFA 2025. HoloMax pairs an immersive 10.95" 2.5K, 120Hz autostereoscopic display with real-time eye-tracking and a high-performance compute platform to convert standard 2D titles into natural stereoscopic 3D with a single button — no headsets required.

HoloMax's autostereoscopic 3D pipeline with eye-tracking keeps visuals stable across viewing angles and motion, delivering instant depth for games, video, and creative previews. The device is engineered for demanding experiences while remaining portable: it combines console-class compute with flexible form factors — detachable magnetic controllers, an adjustable stand, and a magnetic snap-on keyboard to switch between handheld and desktop workflows in seconds.

Built to handle modern AAA content, HoloMax is powered by an AMD AI9 HX370 processor and Radeon™ 890M-class graphics, and supports high-capacity LPDDR5 memory and NVMe storage to balance performance and responsiveness. At IFA (Hall H20 — Booth 107), DIGIERA will present hands-on demos including an interactive pad for one-button 2D→3D conversions. A prototype-to-market crowdfunding program is planned for Oct. 2025.

"HoloMax is our statement that immersive 3D should be immediate and effortless," said Judy Q. General Manager, DIGIERA. "We focused on making a portable system that delivers believable depth without extra hardware — empowering players and creators to experience and produce stereoscopic content anywhere."

About DIGIERA:

DIGIERA is an innovator in high-performance consumer devices and storage solutions. Our portfolio spans portable SSDs, NAS systems, and cutting-edge gaming devices under the DIGIERA Gaming brand—covering storage, gaming, and PC innovation. With in-house semiconductor manufacturing and a focus on speed, reliability, and privacy, DIGIERA blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to create storage solutions that meet the demands of today's data-driven world. Learn more at: https://www.digieraglobal.com.

