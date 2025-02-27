DJI Dock 3 Delivers "Drone in a Box" Enterprise Solution For 24/7 Remote Operations

Featuring the High-Performance DJI Matrice 4D/4TD Drones, DJI Dock 3 Supports Vehicle-Mounted Deployments and Adapts to Various Environments

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civil drones and creative camera technology, today launches DJI Dock 3, the company's first "Drone in a Box" solution that supports vehicle mounting, empowering 24/7 remote operations in various environments. Meeting the needs for public safety, emergency response, and infrastructure inspection, Dock 3 comes with the all-new DJI Matrice 4D or DJI Matrice 4TD drone that offers improved flight and protection performance.

"As the world's most trusted solution for aerial operations in public safety and infrastructure maintenance, DJI continues to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. "With DJI Dock 3, we're proud to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that can flexibly adapt to the needs of operators on the ground."

Adaptable to Extreme EnvironmentsDesigned for critical operations in extreme conditions, DJI Dock 3 can operate and charge seamlessly in extreme temperatures up to 50°C and as low as -30°C when pre-heated. Its design further safeguards its internal system with an exceptional IP56 dust and water-resistant rating.

Flexible Deployment, Ultra-Long TransmissionDJI Dock 3 can flexibly support emergency operations and long-distance inspections. Optimized for vehicle-mounted deployments, it supports horizontal calibration and cloud-based calibrations. For higher efficiency, two docks can be simultaneously deployed on a single vehicle for dual-drone rotations.

High-Performance DJI Matrice 4D and 4TDThe all-new DJI Matrice 4D and 4TD drones are IP55-rated and feature an extended 54 minutes of forward-flight time and 47 minutes of hovering. Both drones have a wide-angle camera, a medium tele camera, a tele camera, and a Laser Range Finder. The Night Scene mode offers full-color night vision, and the 4TD offers additional IR-Cut Filter features for black-and-white night vision. With the DJI RC Plus 2 Enterprise remote controller, the drones can fly standalone or with an innovative onboard relay function to extend the drone's operational range.

AvailabilityThe DJI Dock 3 is available for purchase through authorized DJI Enterprise dealers.Contact us: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-3#contact-usLearn more: https://enterprise.dji.com/dock-3

The DJI Care Enterprise Plus and the Official Extended Warranty Service offer a comprehensive protection plan for DJI Matrice 4D/4TD Series, covering various damages. Offerings may vary by country/region.

About DJISince 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

