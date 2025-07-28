circle x black
DMEGC Solar achieves prestigious DIBt certification for overhead applications as the only Tier 1 manufacturer worldwide

JINHUA, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar is proud to announce that it has received the esteemed DIBt certification for photovoltaic (PV) overhead applications. Issued by the German Institute for Construction Technology (DIBt) under approval number Z-70.3-309, the certification confirms compliance with the highest safety and quality standards for construction-related use.

The approval includes both General Technical Approval (abZ) and General Design Approval (aBG), valid for five years. DMEGC Solar is currently the only Tier 1 manufacturer globally to hold this certification.

This achievement follows two years of intensive preparation, rigorous testing, and close coordination with all relevant stakeholders. The approval process is known for its stringent requirements, involving detailed documentation and strict adherence to German construction regulations.

The Greenhouse Series, featuring robust glass-glass modules in various formats, is specifically designed for overhead applications such as solar carports, pergolas, and other integrated PV structures.

The DIBt certification meets growing demand from customers across Europe, particularly in the DACH region, BENELUX and France, and other key markets where such regulatory approval is essential. Typical applications range from carports and agricultural PV systems to versatile installations in public spaces of all sizes.

This achievement underscores DMEGC Solar's ongoing commitment to quality, product safety, and innovation. It furthermore demonstrates DMEGC Solar's responsiveness to industry needs, providing forward-thinking, certified solutions.

