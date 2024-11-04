Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Dukascopy Bank Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Stability in Trading and Banking

04 novembre 2024
GENEVA, Nov. 4, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- Dukascopy Bank proudly celebrates 20 years of empowering traders and banking clients worldwide.

Since its founding in 2004, Dukascopy has grown into a trusted, innovative leader in the fintech and online trading space, providing clients with advanced tools and a stable platform for smart financial decisions.

Over the past 20 years, Dukascopy has reached major milestones that reflect its core values of stability, innovation, and putting clients first. From its proprietary JForex platform to the popular MT4 and MT5, Dukascopy offers a variety of trading platforms along with modern neo-banking services for both individuals, businesses, and institutions. The bank has also led the way in technology upgrades with White Label and banking-as-a-platform solutions.

As Dr.Andre Duka, Dukascopy's founder, says, "Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do. We aim to continue delivering these high standards into the future. Thank you, our clients, for choosing us for these 20 years."

Currently, Dukascopy proudly serves over 400,000 clients across both trading and banking services. This commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions, backed by Swiss-grade stability, has allowed the company to maintain long-term relationships with clients, many of whom have been trading and banking with Dukascopy for decades.

As the company looks toward the future, Dukascopy remains focused on empowering traders and banking clients, expecting significant growth of its client base across all segments, from trading, to neo-banking, corporate to white-label services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543206/Dukascopy_Bank_20_Years.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543207/Dukascopy_Bank_SA_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dukascopy-bank-celebrates-20-years-of-innovation-and-stability-in-trading-and-banking-302292876.html

